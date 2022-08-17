The UPERFECT 15.6" FHD 1080P USB-C Portable Display is $40 off today on Amazon

Today on Amazon, you can pick up the refreshed 2021 model of the UPERFECT 15.6" FHD 1080P USB-C Portable Display at 20% off for $159.99; that's a saving of $40 off the retail $199.99 price and even cheaper than when we shared a 15% discount earlier this year.

Here's a brief run down of what you get for that money:

FHD 1080P+ HDR. Stunning visuals with awesome color reproduction

Stunning visuals with awesome color reproduction No Splash + Low Blue. Helps prevent eye strain & vision damage

Helps prevent eye strain & vision damage 178° IPS Full View Angle. Ideal for viewing on-screen with multiple people in narrow space

Ideal for viewing on-screen with multiple people in narrow space Dual 2W Speakers. Provides super high quality stereo output

Provides super high quality stereo output Gaming. Type-C supporting data transmission & max 100W powered from Switch

Type-C supporting data transmission & max 100W powered from Switch All Interfaces. Equipped with Type-C, Mini HD, PD & Micro USB ports

Equipped with Type-C, Mini HD, PD & Micro USB ports Charging protocol . USB 3.1 protocol allows you to charge your phone while streaming

. USB 3.1 protocol allows you to charge your phone while streaming Portrait/Landscape. Adjust the monitor according to your needs with the new kickstand

Specs UPERFECT 15.6" FHD 1080P USB-C Portable Display Color Black Display IPS, WLED 15.6" 1920x1080 (FHD) 60Hz Viewable area 13.7" x 7.72" Display ratio 16:9 Contrast ratio 1500:1 Brightness 400cd/㎡ Color gamut NTSC 72% Input power 15W Connections 1x mini HDMI

1x mini DP

1x micro USB OTG

1x 3.5mm AUX

2x USB-C (1x support Thunderbolt 3 & USB 3.1, 1x power) Physical buttons 5 buttons (Power, Menu, Down, Up, Exit) Built-in speakers Yes VESA 4 holes: 75x75mm

In the box:

UPERFECT 15.6" Portable Monitor

1 Standard HDMI to Mini HDMI Cable

1 USB C-C Cable

1 USB A-C Cable

1 5V 3A Power Charger

1 User Manual

This deal is eligible for free delivery and return, and up to 4 years of warranty protection can be added for $29.99. Please be aware that this is among Amazon's Deals of the Day, so it is likely that this discount will be gone tomorrow.

Get the UPERFECT 15.6" FHD 1080P USB-C Portable Display for $159.99 (list price $199.99).

