The UPERFECT 15.6" FHD 1080P USB-C Portable Display is $40 off today on Amazon

uperfect portable 156 screen

Today on Amazon, you can pick up the refreshed 2021 model of the UPERFECT 15.6" FHD 1080P USB-C Portable Display at 20% off for $159.99; that's a saving of $40 off the retail $199.99 price and even cheaper than when we shared a 15% discount earlier this year.

Here's a brief run down of what you get for that money:

  • FHD 1080P+ HDR. Stunning visuals with awesome color reproduction
  • No Splash + Low Blue. Helps prevent eye strain & vision damage
  • 178° IPS Full View Angle. Ideal for viewing on-screen with multiple people in narrow space
  • Dual 2W Speakers. Provides super high quality stereo output
  • Gaming. Type-C supporting data transmission & max 100W powered from Switch
  • All Interfaces. Equipped with Type-C, Mini HD, PD & Micro USB ports
  • Charging protocol. USB 3.1 protocol allows you to charge your phone while streaming
  • Portrait/Landscape. Adjust the monitor according to your needs with the new kickstand
Specs UPERFECT 15.6" FHD 1080P USB-C Portable Display
Color Black
Display IPS, WLED 15.6" 1920x1080 (FHD) 60Hz
Viewable area 13.7" x 7.72"
Display ratio 16:9
Contrast ratio 1500:1
Brightness 400cd/㎡
Color gamut NTSC 72%
Input power 15W
Connections 1x mini HDMI
1x mini DP
1x micro USB OTG
1x 3.5mm AUX
2x USB-C (1x support Thunderbolt 3 & USB 3.1, 1x power)
Physical buttons 5 buttons (Power, Menu, Down, Up, Exit)
Built-in speakers Yes
VESA 4 holes: 75x75mm

In the box:

  • UPERFECT 15.6" Portable Monitor
  • 1 Standard HDMI to Mini HDMI Cable
  • 1 USB C-C Cable
  • 1 USB A-C Cable
  • 1 5V 3A Power Charger
  • 1 User Manual
This deal is eligible for free delivery and return, and up to 4 years of warranty protection can be added for $29.99. Please be aware that this is among Amazon's Deals of the Day, so it is likely that this discount will be gone tomorrow.

Get the UPERFECT 15.6" FHD 1080P USB-C Portable Display for $159.99 (list price $199.99).

As an Amazon Associate, Neowin may earn commission from qualifying purchases.

