Microsoft Weekly: one dead Insider Channel, a big drop of Windows updates, and more

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at this month's Patch Tuesday updates, many new preview builds, one dead Insider Channel, gaming news, app updates, and a lot more.

Table of contents:

Windows 11 and 10

Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

Patch Tuesday updates for November 2024 are now available. Windows 11 received KB5046617 and KB5046633 (and some setup updates); Windows 10 received KB5046613, KB5046615, KB5046612, and KB5046665 (there is even an update for Windows Holographic). Besides security updates, these patches delivered fixes for app crashes on Windows 10 and broken Task Manager on Windows 11. However, they also caused some confusion, with some users reporting Windows Update flagging their systems as out of support.

Also, Microsoft shared new group policies to prevent fiascos, such as Windows Server 2022 and 2019 auto-upgrading to Windows Server 2025.

After the release of November 2024 Patch Tuesday updates, Microsoft also notified users that in December 2024, Windows 10 and 11 will receive fewer updates. Due to the holiday season, Microsoft plans to skip the December 2024 non-security updates roundup.

Finally, Microsoft released official Windows 11 ISO files for Windows on ARM devices.

Microsoft also has some updates for the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 and 11. For one, the company is ditching instant games on the Arcade tab. As of November 14, 2024, instant games are no longer available in the Microsoft Store. What is available (not to all, unfortunately) is some Android games. Microsoft partners with Tencent to bring thousands of mobile Android games to Windows 11 users in China.

While Microsoft is busy upgrading Windows 11 with modern bits, plenty of legacy code still drags alongside. As it turned out, you can still access the old Action Center from Windows 10 in the latest Windows 11 updates. All you have to do is make a single tweak in the system registry. Also, you can bring back the old File Explorer with a small tool.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft Released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Canary Channel 27749 Not Applicable Dev Channel - Not Applicable Beta Channel 22635.4510 19045.5194 Release Preview Channel 22631.4534

26100.2448 19045.5194

You might remember Microsoft introducing a new "Edit with Paint" context menu option in the latest Paint update for Windows Insiders. If you are not a fan of that change, here is a guide describing how to turn that menu entry off. By the way, other changes in that Paint update are now available to more insiders.

As for more useful changes coming soon to Windows 11, we have a new shortcut to trigger OCR in the Snipping Tool, a new "Windows Intelligence" section in the Settings app, some updates in the work for the default app experience, and a new tab for monitoring energy consumption in Windows 11. None of those changes are public yet, so we will have to wait for Microsoft to announce them in preview builds.

Windows 10 insiders also received some news, albeit not-so-good one. Five months after the revival, Windows 10's Beta Channel is dead again. Microsoft announced that build 19045.5194 is the final update for Beta insiders, and they all will be automatically migrated to the Release Preview Channel. With Windows 10 scheduled to reach its end of life in less than 12 months, the announcement is hardly surprising.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

Microsoft confirmed that the MSN brand is kinda back. The company equipped one of its oldest services with a shiny new logo and replaced Microsoft Start with it. The result of this change is a new MSN logo on the new tab page in Microsoft Edge. Mobile apps will follow suit soon.

Microsoft Edge is in hot waters. Again. The browser was once more caught auto-starting on systems with Chrome, "offering" to move data from Google Chrome to Microsoft Edge. This time, Microsoft openly admitted the behavior, stating it is "giving people the choice to import data from other browsers."

This week's browser updates include Firefox 132.0.2, with fixes for video streaming errors, duplicate notifications, and more. Microsoft Edge was updated to version 131 with Sidebar improvements and other changes, while its Dev variant received version 132.0.2945.0.

Other notable updates include the following:

And here are the newest drivers released this week:

Intel 32.0.101.6297 non-WHQL with optimizations for Farming Simulator 25, Planet Coaster 2, and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake.

Nvidia 566.14 WHQL with optimizations for S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

In addition to releasing a new driver, Nvidia announced that the new Nvidia App is now out of beta. While it is not ready to replace the old Control Panel and the GeForce Experience app for good, it will become an optional component in future driver updates.

Reviews are in

Here are the software or hardware reviews published on Neowin this week.

Steven Parker reviewed the GEEKOM "AI-Enhanced" AE8 mini PC. It is a modern, small computer with the latest hardware, a dedicated NPU, USB4 ports, and a few minor quirks that might irritate without breaking the deal. Check out the full review here.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is now very close to its public debut, and MachineGames is teasing the game with a new deep-dive video showcasing 14 minutes of gameplay. For reference, the game is launching on December 9, with early access on December 6. By the way, Xbox and IHOP partnered and created some exclusive Indiana Jones-themed menus and prizes.

Another big game coming very soon to Xbox and PC is S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl. GSC Game World released full system requirements ahead of the launch on November 20. If you want to get a great experience at a high resolution or frame rate, you better upgrade your rig, as the game requires quite beefy hardware.

During the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct, Blizzard dropped a lot of news for fans of the franchise. Warcraft I and Warcraft II remasters are now available for purchase, bringing the classic versions of the game to modern hardware with modernized controls, widescreen support, a better user interface, and more upgrades.

Warcraft III was not forgotten either. In fact, the game received its second remaster, Reforged 2.0. Activision stated it plain and simple: "When something is broken, you fix it," hence version 2.0 with overhauled lighting effects, UI improvements, better classic models, and a lot more. Finally, Mists of Pandaria is coming to World of Warcraft Classic in 2025.

Age of Empires II was another game celebrating its anniversary this week. The title turned five, and Microsoft decided to unlock DLC packs for existing owners and Game Pass subscribers. Sadly, the game's price went up to a quite steep $34.99 across all stores.

But wait, there is more. Half-Life 2 is now 20 years old, and to honor the occasion, Nvidia announced a giveaway of a custom RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card with Gordon Freeman, orange accents, and other cool design elements. By the way, Half-Life 2 RTX (the base game is up for grabs for free until November 18) is now available for wishlist on Steam, so go add it to your list if you plan to buy this game.

The Game Pass library has received more games. Over this week, Microsoft added three Spyro games, letting everyone play Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

GeForce NOW, on the other hand, got Farming Simulator 25, past Call of Duty games, and more this week.

On the hardware side, we have fresh rumors about the long-expected Xbox handheld. In a new interview, Phil Spencer hinted that an Xbox handheld console is on the radar; just do not expect it any time soon. For now, the company wants to focus on improving the gaming experience on existing handheld consoles with Windows.

While you wait for an Xbox handheld, you may want to try the standard Xbox console from Microsoft, especially with a tempting $50 discount during this holiday season. Microsoft announced discounts for some of its Xbox Series X|S consoles and controllers, plus deals on over a thousand PC and Xbox games.

If you are going to buy an Xbox console or you already have one, make sure to update it to the latest software update, which was released this week. It introduced friend requests, a new Home page, AI search, and a lot more. Also, Microsoft released an update to the Xbox Accessories app to let users calibrate triggers and more.

Deals and freebies

The Epic Games Store is letting everyone have Castlevania Anniversary Collection and Snakebird Complete for free until next Thursday. As usual, more deals and specials are available in this week's Weekend PC Game Deals.

Other gaming news from this week include the following:

Great deals to check

Every week, we cover many deals on different hardware and software. The following discounts are still available, so check them out. You might find something you want or need.

This link will take you to other issues of the Microsoft Weekly series. You can also support Neowin by registering a free member account, or optionally subscribing for extra member benefits, along with an option of an ad-free tier.

Microsoft Weekly image by mynd_roxycr on Pixabay.