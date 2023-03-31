World Backup Day: Backup your files with Samsung, SanDisk, Crucial 4TB external SSDs

World Backup Day is here to remind people of the importance of backups, and on this day, Amazon is also offering discounts on a wide range of storage options to choose from. So, if you are in need of some powerful storage to back up your data, the 4TB SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD V2 could be an option. Currently, it is selling for $399.99 after a massive discount of 56% on its original MSRP of $899.99.

It features 2000MB/s read and write speeds in a rugged storage solution to offer powerful NVMe solid-state performance in a portable drive. It comes with a forged aluminum chassis acting as a heatsink to provide higher sustained speeds, along with offering approximately two-meter drop protection, and IP55 water and dust resistance. You can also secure it to your backpack or belt with its carabineer loop.

The Extreme Pro portable SSD V2 also ensures extra security by aiding in keeping your private content safe with the included password protection that employs 256-bit AES hardware encryption. It is supported by Windows 8, Windows 10, and macOS v10.9. It also offers full HD and 4K UHD video support.

The 4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD (Up to 2000MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 - External Solid State Drive): $399.99 (Amazon US)

If this is out of your budget, there are more budget-friendly options from Crucial and Samsung too. These are plenty fast too and offer great value for the money. Get them at the links below:

In case, you are looking for some HDDs to match your requirements, you can check out the 16TB, 18TB, and 20TB variants from Seagate:

