Samsung 48 and 42-inch 4K 2024 OLED TVs are up to 34% off

If you are out searching for a TV today, you can have a look at Samsung's 2024 OLED offering, the S90D series. Two of the variants, the 48-inch one and the 42-inch one, are priced attractively. While the former dropped to its current price, which is also the lowest, a week or so ago, the latter has hit it this week.

The display is based on OLED technology, which continues to be popular among users due to its vibrant colors and decent contrast. The picture engine powering the TV is also fairly robust, with an NQ4 AI Gen2 Neo Quantum 4K processor.

Samsung advertises the TV as a "gaming" TV that packs features like FreeSync Premium support, ALLM, and Game Motion Plus. The only downside is the lack of Dolby Vision support, though it has HDR10+ and HLG.

The key specs of the S90D are given below:

Resolution: 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Technology: OLED

HDR: Quantum HDR OLED, HDR10+, HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

Contrast: Self-illuminating pixels, Real Depth Enhancer

Picture Processor: NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor

Motion Technology: Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ (up to 144Hz)

4K AI Upscaling

Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony

Adaptive Sound Pro

FreeSync Premium, Auto Game Mode (ALLM), Game Motion Plus

Connectivity HDMI Ports: 4 (HDMI 2.1) USB Ports: 2 Ethernet (LAN): Yes Wi-Fi: Yes (Wi-Fi 5) Bluetooth: Yes (Bluetooth 5.2) Other Ports: Digital Audio Out (Optical), RF In (Terrestrial/Cable Input), Ex-Link



Get the Samsung S90D 4K TVs at the links below:

SAMSUNG S90D Series QN48S90D 48-Inch OLED 4K Smart TV | Alexa Built-in | 2024: $1047.99 (Amazon US)

SAMSUNG S90D Series QN42S90D 42-Inch 4K OLED TV | 2024 | Alexa Built-in: $997.99 (Amazon US)

If these do not interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.