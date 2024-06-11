Western Digital 8TB WD Purple Pro hard drives drop to a new all-time low price

Western Digital, a popular maker of storage solutions, has a dedicated lineup of hard drives optimized for surveillance cameras. WD Purple Pro offers various storage capacities (from 8TB to 22TB), and right now, you can get the 8TB configuration for a new all-time low price. Amazon is currently selling it with a 25% discount at just $199.99, saving you $65 apiece.

The WD Purple Pro lineup of CMR (Conventional Magnetic Recording) hard drives from Western Digital has several features that make them a good choice for surveillance and just all-around solid hard drives. They are rated for up to 550TB/year workload rate (endurance) with additional focus on reliability, which are essential for always-on devices.

WD Purple Pro drives are designed for new generations of high-end AI-enabled recorders, video analytics appliances, deep-learning servers, and cloud solutions that can benefit from high-capacity storage with high performance and additional workload capability.

Each drive also features tarnish-resistant components that allow use in harsh environments. There are additional protective measures to withstand heat fluctuations, equipment vibrations, and other not-so-friendly conditions.

Other specs of the WD Purple Pro hard drives are similar to "regular" 3.5-inch HDDs. They operate at 7,200 RPM and connect via the SATA3 6Gbps interface.

Western Digital 8TB WD Purple Pro Surveillance HDD - $199.99 | 25% off on Amazon US

