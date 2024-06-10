Buying a select new Samsung TV on its website will get you a free Xbox gift card up to $200

You may want to purchase a new high-end Samsung QLED or OLED smart television, but you may also be waiting on a deal to make that purchase more worthwhile. Well, if you are also an Xbox gamer, it might be time to buy a new Samsung TV right now.

For a limited time, people who buy select Samsung smart TVs on the official Samsung website will be able to get a free Xbox digital gift card for up to $200. That could help with the purchase of a new controller, a new headset, or lots of new Xbox games.

All of the Samsung smart TVs involved in this promotion have great features that target Xbox gamers. They include Motion Xcelerator 144Hz, which offers smooth motion on screen while playing games with little to no blurring. Some of these TVs also include Samsung Gaming Hub, which allows gamers to access and play games on cloud services like Xbox Cloud gaming without the need for a console or PC.

Here is how this new promotion works: The Xbox gift card that you will get will be either $100 or $200, depending on which new Samsung QLED or OLED TV you buy from the Samsung website. Here are the TVs that are a part of this special promotion:

You have until June 23, or while supplies last, to purchase any of the TVs listed above on the Samsung website so you can be eligible for the Xbox digital gift card. You will receive the code with the digital card amount 35 days after you buy the Samsung TV. You have to redeem the gift card by December 31, 2024.

Although we're bringing this Samsung-related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.