MSI's massive 49-inch 240Hz OLED monitor drops to its lowest price

If you are looking for something more impressive than a no-frills, affordable monitor for work and study, like the Samsung FT45, which is currently available for half the price at just $99, you might want to consider an OLED display. MSI, for one, has discounted the MPG 491CQPX QD-OLED monitor to a new all-time low price, allowing you to save $170 or 15% off its MSRP.

OLED gaming monitors are more popular and affordable these days, offering gamers great specs at better prices. The MSI MPG491CQPX is an ultra-wide monitor with a 5120x1440 pixels resolution, 240Hz refresh rate with adaptive sync, incredibly fast 0.3 ms response time, and great contrast with infinite blacks. Besides gaming, this monitor is a good pick for productive work thanks to its ultra-wide curved (1800R) 32:9 ratio, which essentially gives you two 16:9 displays in one unit.

To make sure pixels remain healthy all the time, MSI implemented a suite of protections called OLED Care 2.0. It uses techniques like pixel shift and static screen detection to avoid burn-in during long gaming sessions or work.

You can connect the monitor using HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a, and USB-C (also supports 98W power delivery. Also, you get two USB-A ports for data transfer and accessories and a 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.