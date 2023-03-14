Apple "Specialists" will now help you make the next iPhone purchase

Apple is introducing a shopping service for US residents, which allows them to buy products from the iPhone lineups including the latest iPhone 14 with the help of a retail team member. The latest “Shop with a Specialist” capability is a video shopping session that helps customers browse different Apple products and learn about trade offers, carrier deals, product specs, and financing options from an Apple Specialist.

Apple’s head of Retail Online, Karen Rasmussen described the new facility as a way of connecting with customers. She added:

“We’re constantly innovating to deliver an even more personalized experience for our customers, meeting them where they are to deliver the best of Apple. With Shop with a Specialist over Video, our team members are excited to connect with customers and provide exceptional service as they learn about which iPhone best suits them.”

Last week, Apple revealed the iPhone 14 in bright yellow, which is up for sale starting today (here are some other yellow Apple gadgets you may like). U.S. customers looking to buy one can receive a credit of up to $600 when they trade in their iPhone 11 models or above by choosing the Shop with a Specialist option on Apple’s website, Apple Store app, or at Apple’s Store locations. Hence, the service is not limited to online shopping only. If a customer visits a store in-person, they can still get personalized recommendations by connecting with a member in the Apple Store app.

The service is available every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT in the U.S. and involves a retail staff member joining a video session with their camera on. As the session is one-way, the staff will not be able to see the customer. Customers also have the option to contact a Specialist via chat or phone call in case a session is unavailable.