How to disable Microsoft Teams from launching during startup

Getting Windows to stop Microsoft Teams from launching itself automatically during the startup can be a task of sorts if you have no idea where to start from. Don’t worry, we have got you covered here!

Kill Microsoft Teams from launching itself during startup

While Microsoft Teams is a useful tool for connecting with people remotely, there’s one major annoyance associated with the video conferencing tool. It’s configured to launch automatically on PC start-up. As such, it might slow down your PC. Stopping the app may help your PC boot up faster at launch. If you agree, let’s see how to disable it on startup.

Click the Windows icon on the Taskbar. When a window opens, select the Settings icon visible as the cog-wheel icon. Go to the Apps heading. It’s located under the side panel on the left. Switch to the right pane and scroll down to the Startup tab. Click the side arrow to expand the menu. Then, under the Startup Apps section, locate the entry for Microsoft Teams. When found, simply toggle the switch to the off position.

The action when confirmed will disable Microsoft Teams from launching automatically during the startup. It will also free up your computer’s memory for other tasks.

Just recently, Teams received Mesh Avatars, Premium SKU, Places app and improved channel experience. Don't forget to check it out!