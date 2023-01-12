$199 Samsung Galaxy A14 5G now on sale in the US, offers up to two years of Android updates

At CES 2023, Samsung revealed its Galaxy A14 5G smartphone where it added features like a multi-day battery and expandable storage, among others. It also offered Android OS upgrades of up to two generations, as well as, security updates of up to four years to the system. Moreover, the smartphone comes with Android 13 at the time of purchase.

The key features of Galaxy A14 5G are:

A massively upgraded 13-megapixel front camera and a sleek triple-lens rear camera gives greater depth to details, colors, and subjects in every scene.

Three bold colors options: Black, Silver, and Dark Red

Responsive and adaptive 90Hz display with an expansive 6.6-inch screen size and upgraded FHD+ resolution.

Upgraded processor with 5G capabilities enabling apps to render beautifully and run efficiently.

Enduring performance with a long-lasting battery on a single charge.

128GB onboard storage, with the option to expand up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Newly upgraded Security and Privacy Dashboard – an easy, transparent way to see how apps track data and to quickly disable unwanted tracking.

Partnership with Google, including Google Meet integration into messaging and video call capabilities for streamlined collaboration.

Built-in Samsung Health app to track body composition, sleep patterns, and exercise regimen, seamlessly synced with other devices such as Galaxy Watch5.

Starting today, Samsung has commenced sales for Galaxy A14 at a price of $199 in the U.S.