There's already some evidence that Sea of Thieves may be a big hit on the PS5

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that four of its older Xbox-PC titles would become available on other platforms. One of them was Sea of Thieves, the pirate-themed game from developer Rare. It will officially debut on Sony's PlayStation 5 on April 30.

However, people who pre-order the PS5 version of the game can get access to a closed beta test for Sea of Thieves on Sony's console. That closed beta got started earlier today and will last until April 15.

However, it looks like there are a lot of PS5 players who have already pre-ordered Sea of Thieves. That's because the game's official X (formerly Twitter) account has posted up that the closed beta test is already "experiencing a high volume of new players."

The @PlayStation 5 Closed Beta is currently experiencing a high volume of new players, which may result in longer waiting times than normal as pirates enter the Sea of Thieves. Thanks for your patience, everyone! https://t.co/4Djsg7lkwn — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) April 12, 2024

The post adds that at the moment, those people trying to access the closed beta test might have to wait a bit longer than normal to join the game at the moment. All of this suggests there is a lot of interest in Sea of Thieves for PS5 owners.

As part of the beta test, PS5 players will be able to earn in-game Renown, currency and cosmetic rewards that they will be able to use when the full game is released.

Rare has also confirmed that the PS5 version will include both cross-play and cross-progression support with the Xbox edition. The console's DualSense controller will also support the game with its haptic feedback feature. While the online parts of Sea of Thieves will require a PlayStation Plus subscription. the game's recently added Safer Seas mode designed for solo players won't need PlayStation Plus.