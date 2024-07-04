The Falconeer is free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

It's Thursday, and that means the Epic Games Store has a brand-new giveaway ready for PC gamers. The latest entry replaces the Sunless Skies giveaway from last week with a copy of The Falconeer. The latest freebie will last an entire week, giving you plenty of time to grab a copy and add it permanently to your library.

Coming from solo developer Tomas Sala, the title has you perched on top of giant warbirds to explore this vast oceanic world and engage in dogfights in its skies. There are multiple campaigns to go through as you play a Falconeer, each giving perspectives of different factions in this divided world. Succeeding in missions also means upgrades to your arsenal and flying abilities.

Being primarily an air combat game, the developer recommends using a controller or a flight stick to play the title to enjoy it fully, but mouse and keyboard controls are included too. Virtual reality support is being touted as a feature too, letting headset owners play through the campaigns using their chosen PC VR hardware.

Here's how the developer describes the missions and threats players will face:

Soar through the skies aboard a majestic warbird, explore a stunning oceanic world and engage in epic aerial dogfights, in this BAFTA nominated air combat game from solo developer, Tomas Sala. Progress through perilous missions and side quests, wielding your lightning caster to protect ships against pirates, kraken and other threats. Dive through the deep ocean depths, soar above the clouds to do battle with giant crab cities or engage in furious dogfights against the mysterious Mancer Order that controls and regulates technology.

The Falconeer is free to claim on the Epic Games Store until July 11. The title usually costs $19.99 to purchase when it's not on sale, but for the next week, there is no cost attached to it. Like always, the next Epic Games giveaway will begin once this one has finished its run on the coming Thursday.