After AMD's RT fix, Nvidia outs hotfix to resolve Ratchet & Clank DirectStorage stuttering

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart came out on PCs this July and as is often the case, the launch has had its fair share of issues on both AMD and Nvidia. Surprisingly, Intel, which released its driver first among the three, might be the least affected.

On the AMD side, Vega GPUs had a rendering issue where the characters' legs wouldn't render. This visual bug was resolved with game update version 1.727.0.0 Hotfix. Ray tracing also had problems on Radeon's RX 7000 series cards, which too, was resolved with a special driver update version 23.10.23.03.

Over on the Nvidia side, users reported performance loss and stuttering with DirectStorage 1.2 enabled. The title is only the second one to feature Microsoft's modern storage API. The company claims it has fixed the issue with a hotfix driver, version 537.09 (download link below):

GeForce Hotfix display driver version 537.09 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 536.99. This hotfix addresses the following issue: [Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart] Performance fluctuations due to issues between DirectStorage and some in-game settings

Nvidia has also explained that this is sort of like an emergency release without its WHQL certification and so if users are unaffected by the issue, they could wait for the next such release.

The GeForce Hotfix driver is our way to trying to get some of these fixes out to you more quickly. These drivers are basically the same as the previous released version, with a small number of additional targeted fixes. The fixes that make it in are based in part on your feedback in the Driver Feedback threads and partly on how realistic it is for us to quickly address them. These fixes (and many more) will be incorporated into the next official driver release, at which time the Hotfix driver will be taken down. To be sure, these Hotfix drivers are beta, optional and provided as-is. They are run through a much abbreviated QA process. The sole reason they exist is to get fixes out to you more quickly. The safest option is to wait for the next WHQL certified driver.

You can download the driver at this link (it's a .exe application file). It works on both desktops and notebooks on Windows 10 and 11.