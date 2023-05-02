Nvidia 531.79 WHQL driver is optimized for Redfall, Showgunners, Diablo IV Server Slam

Nvidia has released a new Game Ready driver today, so far the first update of the month. The new driver, version 531.79, is WHQL certified and is optimized for three titles, namely, Redfall, Diablo IV Server Slam, and Showgunners. The driver also adds DLSS 3 to Redfall and adds DLSS 2 support to the two other games. The release notes says:

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games including Redfall featuring DLSS 3 technology. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports the launch of titles supporting NVIDIA DLSS 2 technology including Showgunners and the upcoming Diablo IV Server Slam.

Aside from game optimization, the driver also fixes a couple of bugs and also confirms some more. You can view the full changelog below:

Fixed Issues in Version 531.79 WHQL [RTX 30 series] Application crash may be observed while playing Battlefield 2042/The Last of Us/Unreal Editor [4013983]

[RTX 30 series] Application crash may be observed while playing Battlefield 2042/The Last of Us/Unreal Editor [4013983] [Asus VG27WQ][Acer XV253Q] Highest monitor refresh rate is missing from the NVIDIA Control Panel after updating to NVIDIA display driver 531.41 [4072741] Open Issues in Version 531.79 WHQL Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]

[GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]

Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon [3952556]  Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters cause games to crash [4008945]

You can download the Nvidia GeForce 531.29 WHQL driver at the links below:

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

Notebook GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

You can view the release notes for the driver here (PDF).