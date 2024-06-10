Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

The MacBook Air 2024 with M3 chip drops to just $899

The M3-powered MacBook Air

Earlier this year, Apple updated its MacBook Air lineup of entry-level laptops with a new model. It now features the Apple M3 processor and has an optional 15-inch configuration. Apple bumped the price of the MacBook Air when it introduced the redesigned M2 variant (the one with the notch), but now, you can get the base 13-inch Macbook Air with the M3 chip for a new all-time low price of just $899.

Apple's MacBook Air is a computer that needs no introduction. It has plenty of horsepower for all sorts of computing tasks, a premium aluminum case, a big trackpad with haptic feedback, a TouchID sensor for biometric authentication, and a high-resolution Retina display (with a notch for its 1080p webcam).

Apple Silicon chips are famous for their efficiency, so you can expect this computer to last for up to 18 hours on a single charge (your actual usage will depend on use cases). Ports include two USB-C ports for charging, data transfer, and display output (up to two monitors with the lid closed), MagSafe for charging, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

The M2 MacBook Air

As for colors, you get to choose from four options: Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight. All four are available for $899 on Amazon US.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
