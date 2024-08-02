Premium pricing of the Google Pixel Watch 3 may put a hole in your pockets

Ahead of its official debut, we now have a fresh leak suggesting the alleged pricing of the upcoming Pixel Watch 3. Google will launch the Pixel 9 series alongside the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 on August 13 at the Made By Google event.

According to the report, Google is expected to launch two smartwatches this time around: the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Watch 3 XL. The 41mm model will rock a price tag of $349 for the Wi-Fi version, whereas the LTE model could cost $449. This suggests that the LTE model could see a price increase of $50, while the Wi-Fi model's price remains unchanged. This corroborates a previous leak about a price hike.

The bigger Pixel Watch 3 XL will reportedly cost $399 for the Wi-Fi model and $499 for the LTE model. If these prices turn out to be true, then it will put the Google Pixel Watch 3 in a higher price bracket compared to the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Watch7, which retails for $299 for the 40mm Wi-Fi-only variant.

Recently, multiple images of the Pixel Watch 3 promo materials were leaked, giving us a dive into the specifications and features of the smartwatch. Both the 41mm and 45mm models are expected to get more screen space and thinner bezels.

Moreover, the Actua Display on the Pixel Watch 3 would peak at 2,000 nits brightness, which is double that of the Pixel Watch 2. The promos also claimed the display to be "ultra-responsiveness," which could mean a higher refresh rate.

You will also be able to get the Nest doorbell and camera feeds directly on your Pixel Watch 3. There is a new Morning Brief feature that will give you a summary of the most important health metrics every morning. We also recently shared all the different bands and color options of the Pixel Watch 3.

Source: Android Headlines