Almost every fourth Steam user has updated to Windows 11

Here is the latest data from Valve, revealing new details about the computers gamers use to access the platform. The Steam Hardware & Software Survey for September 2022 shows Windows 11's continuous and steady climb, and now almost every fourth Steam user runs the latest operating system from Microsoft.
Disclaimer: Valve randomly picks users that get offers to participate in the survey. Customers are free to reject data collection, so the final result is not 100% accurate and does not cover 100% of the user base.
In September 2022, Windows 11 continued biting off Windows 10's share. The former has reached the 24.84% mark, gaining 1.06 points. Windows 10 lost 0.57%, settling at 68.49%. Although the seven-year-old operating system keeps losing customers on Steam (and will continue doing so), Windows 10 will remain the most popular choice for quite a while.
Windows 7 stubbornly refuses to leave the platform and remains the third most popular Windows version on Steam. Valve says the 64-bit version of the thirteen-year-old Windows has 2.40% (-0.20 points in September 2022). All versions combined, Windows holds 96.41% of all Steam users, and the value went up 0.18 points compared to August 2022.
- Windows 10 64-bit - 68.49% (-0.57)
- Windows 11 - 24.84% (+1.06)
- Windows 7 64-bit - 2.4% (-0.2)
- macOS - 2.36% (-0.14)
- Linux - 1.23% (-0.04)
Now here are the most popular hardware configurations:
|Steam Hardware Survey - September 2022
|Processors
|Intel
|AMD
|Microsoft
|68.73% (+0.82)
|31.24% (-0.82)
|0.02%
|Physical Cores
|6 cores
|4 cores
|8 cores
|33.54% (+0.5)
|30.99% (-0.3)
|19.19% (+0.22)
|Memory
|16GB
|8GB
|32GB
|53.19% (+1.97)
|21.39% (-0.97)
|13.04% (-0.09)
|Graphics Cards
|Nvidia
|AMD
|Intel
|76.77% (+0.56)
|14.41% (-0.26)
|8.61% (-0.31)
|Graphics Cards Models
|NVIDIA GTX 1060
|NVIDIA GTX 1650
|NVIDIA RTX 2060
|6.73% (+0.34)
|6.11% (+0.08)
|5.02% (+0.17)
|Graphics Cards Memory
|8GB
|6GB
|4GB
|25.06% (-0.16)
|21.8% (+0.96)
|15.97% (-0.12)
|Monitor Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|1366 x 768
|66.38% (+0.64)
|11.25% (+0.33)
|5.55% (-0.68)
As usual, you can find more detailed information on the official Steam Hardware & Software Survey page.
