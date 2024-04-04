Xbox Insiders can sign up now for the April 10th closed beta test of Throne and Liberty

Members of the Xbox Insider program are getting another chance to try out a game before it is officially released. This time, the game is Throne and Liberty, an upcoming free-to-play fantasy MMO that's being developed by NCSoft and will be published by Amazon Games everywhere except for South Korea, where NCSoft is self-publishing the title.

Here's a quick summary of the game:

You can scale expansive mountain ranges for new vantage points, scan open skies, traverse sprawling plains, explore a land full of depth and opportunity. Adapt your fight to survive and thrive through strategic decisions in PvP, PvE or both as you encounter evolving battlefields impacted by weather, time of day, and other players. There is no single path to victory as you seek to defeat Kazar and claim the throne while keeping rival guilds at bay.

In a post on the Xbox Wire site, Xbox Insiders can learn how to sign up for the closed beta;

Sign-in on your Xbox Series X|S console and launch the Xbox Insider Hub app (or install the Xbox Insider Hub from the Store first if necessary)

app (or install the Xbox Insider Hub from the Store first if necessary) Navigate to Previews > THRONE AND LIBERTY – CLOSED BETA

Select Join

Wait for the registration to complete and be directed to the Store and install THRONE AND LIBERTY – CLOSED BETA

Keep in mind that this closed beta test is only for Xbox Insiders with an Xbox Series X or S console. It's not available for Xbox Insiders on the PC. Players are advised to sign up as early as possible as the beta slots will be assigned on a first come, first served basis.

While Xbox players will get to pre-download the game before the beta test begins, they won't be able to start playing until April 10. When that happens those users will get an Xbox Insider notification to alert them when the test starts. There's no word on when the closed beta will end.