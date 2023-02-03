Users now get Apple Music, Apple TV app, and more via LG's webOS Hub in over 100 countries

LG Electronics has announced it is bringing Apple Music, the Apple TV app, HomeKit, and AirPlay to more than 100 countries with its webOS Hub. With the latest update, users can access “a diverse selection of content and innovative features that help bring the ultimate in viewing convenience” on their compatible TVs. According to the company blog post, LG now offers a wider range of customization options to smart TV manufacturers and more variety of content; it now has 10 times more brands than it did back in 2021. LG is also working with more than 200 partners including Eko, Stream System, Seiki, Aiwa, Konka, and Hyundai.

Individuals can access Apple TV+ via the dedicated Apple TV app on the webOS Hub Home Screen. They can also subscribe to third-party streaming services or find content to buy or rent from the collection of over 100,000 films and shows available on Apple TV+. Similarly, Apple Music customers can access a music library with more than 100 million songs, as well as, “30,000 expertly-curated playlists, countless 4K music videos, and the critically-acclaimed Apple Music Radio.” Users can also access their personal music library from webOS Hub and get time-synced lyrics.

LG elaborated on additional features available with the expansion by stating:

“webOS Hub will also be compatible with AirPlay, so users can stream movies, music, games and photos to their smart TV right from their iPhone, iPad or Mac. What’s more, webOS Hub-powered TVs are also Apple Home-enabled, giving users control of their TV in the Apple Home app and Siri using Apple HomeKit technology.”

While Apple TV and Apple Music are accessible in more countries on webOS-enabled TVs by more than 200 brands, only OLED TVs and UHD TVs with webOS Hub 2.0 support AirPlay and HomeKit.