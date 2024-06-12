AMD releases new chipset drivers for Windows 10 and 11

AMD has a new chipset driver for customers with supported motherboards and operating systems. Version 6.05.28.016 is now available for download with various under-the-hood improvements. Unfortunately, the official release notes are not yet published (the link returns error 404), so it is currently anybody's guess what is new in the latest release.

Also, the download page still lists version 6.02.07.2300 as the most recent, but clicking the download link will get you version 6.05.28.016. We will update this article once more information about the driver is available. Meanwhile, check out the list of new components in today's release:

AMD GPIO Driver - 2.2.0.133 (previous version 2.2.0.130)

AMD GPIO Driver (for Promontory) - 3.0.1.0 (previous version 3.0.0.0)

AMD SMBus Driver - 5.12.0.44 (previous version 5.12.0.38)

You can download driver 6.02.07.2300 from the official website. However, we recommend waiting for more info from AMD before updating such a critical software component in your system.

AMD Chipset Software driver 6.05.28.016 is available for the following platforms:

A Series B Series X Series TRX/WRX AMD A320

AMD A520 AMD B350

AMD B450

AMD B550

AMD B650

AMD B650E AMD X370

AMD X470

AMD X570

AMD X670

AMD X670E AMD TRX40

AMD TRX50

AMD WRX80

AMD WRX90

Supported operating systems include only 64-bit Windows 10 and 11. Also, AMD is dropping Windows 10 chipset drivers for the upcoming Ryzen 9000 Series processors.