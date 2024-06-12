When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

AMD releases new chipset drivers for Windows 10 and 11

A picture showing an AMD Ryzen 7000 processor inside the AM5 socket

AMD has a new chipset driver for customers with supported motherboards and operating systems. Version 6.05.28.016 is now available for download with various under-the-hood improvements. Unfortunately, the official release notes are not yet published (the link returns error 404), so it is currently anybody's guess what is new in the latest release.

Also, the download page still lists version 6.02.07.2300 as the most recent, but clicking the download link will get you version 6.05.28.016. We will update this article once more information about the driver is available. Meanwhile, check out the list of new components in today's release:

  • AMD GPIO Driver - 2.2.0.133 (previous version 2.2.0.130)
  • AMD GPIO Driver (for Promontory) - 3.0.1.0 (previous version 3.0.0.0)
  • AMD SMBus Driver - 5.12.0.44 (previous version 5.12.0.38)

You can download driver 6.02.07.2300 from the official website. However, we recommend waiting for more info from AMD before updating such a critical software component in your system.

AMD Chipset Software driver 6.05.28.016 is available for the following platforms:

A Series B Series X Series TRX/WRX
AMD A320
AMD A520		 AMD B350
AMD B450
AMD B550
AMD B650
AMD B650E		 AMD X370
AMD X470
AMD X570
AMD X670
AMD X670E		 AMD TRX40
AMD TRX50
AMD WRX80
AMD WRX90

Supported operating systems include only 64-bit Windows 10 and 11. Also, AMD is dropping Windows 10 chipset drivers for the upcoming Ryzen 9000 Series processors.

