AMD updates Ryzen Master with 8000G support and improved curve optimizer

AMD has released a new version of the Ryzen Master app, a utility for monitoring, tweaking, and overclocking supported Ryzen processors. Version 2.13.0.2908 is now available for download from the official website with the initial support for the recently announced Ryzen 8000G processors and improvements for Curve Optimizer adjustments, which now allow making changes on the fly and without restarting the entire system.

Here is the complete changelog AMD published on the official website:

Adds support for systems utilizing AMD Ryzen™ 8000G Series desktop processors for the AM5 platform.

Curve Optimizer values can now also be applied on the fly (no need for system restart)

In case you missed it, earlier this year, AMD unveiled the first eighth-generation Ryzen processors for the AM5 platform. The new lineup consists of so-called APUs with more advanced integrated graphics based on the RDNA 3 architecture. They are now powerful enough to take on some of the popular discrete graphics cards on Steam, like the Nvidia GTX 1060 or GTX 1650. The latter, despite their age, still have a decent of users who are not upgrading yet. With the latest Ryzen Master update, you can squeeze even more performance from an eighth-generation Ryzen processor.

As for Curve Optimizer, this feature lets you fine-tune your system and set precise voltage and clock curves for the best results in games, apps, and benchmarks. You can overclock the entire processor or focus on specific cores. In addition, Ryzen Master lets you downclock or downvolt your CPU in case you want to lower its energy consumption or achieve lower temperatures.

Keep in mind that extreme overclocking or downclocking could potentially damage your hardware, so proceed carefully. Also, achieving the best results takes time, effort, and plenty of hardware fine-tuning.

You can download Ryzen Master from the official website.