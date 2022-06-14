Epic GPU deals: AMD Radeon RX 6600 at prices you should never miss

If you have been holding on to your wallets for a long time waiting for GPU prices to drop to affordable levels, now is the right time to jump in. That's because multiple models of the AMD Radeon RX 6600, which is currently the best value 1080p gaming GPU, are selling at or below the MSRP of $329. The RX 6600 is an 8GB VRAM GPU which is faster than the Nvidia RTX 3050 at everything aside from ray-tracing. The card can sometimes even keep up with the RTX 3060 at 1080p or below.

Here is a compilation of the best RX 6600 deals online:

In case you miss out on these below-MSRP deals, you can always for other RX 6600 models that are selling at the $329 MSRP or slightly above on Newegg US or Amazon US.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links