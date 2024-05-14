Nothing Phone (2a) gets support for Android 15 Beta 1

London-based smartphone maker Nothing announced that it is one of the first Android partners to offer early access to Android 15. As part of its developer preview program, app developers and users can install Android 15 Beta 1 on their mid-ranger Nothing Phone (2a).

You can play around with the new beta to get an idea of what's in store for Android this year and submit your feedback to the company. Nothing said in a forum post that the beta update comes with several features, including Nothing boot animation, Nothing wallpapers, and Glyph SDK support.

However, there are some caveats, such as users can't register their fingerprints or use Face Unlock. The beta update doesn't include Nothing customizations like Widgets, Recorder, Launcher, Weather, and the Nothing X app used to manage its audio devices.

If you're planning to try Android 15 on your device, you can find download links for the Android 15 Beta update package and roll-back package on the forum post. Note that you can only install the beta update if you have Nothing OS 2.5.5a running on your device:

The forum post includes detailed instructions to install the Android 15 beta update with the following warning:

Disclaimer: This build of Android 15 is still in an early stage of development and some features might be missing or not working. The build is primarily for developers and other advanced users. Installation is not recommended for ordinary users. During installation of Android 15 Beta 1, your device storage will be formatted, and all of your data will be erased. It is recommended that you create a backup before proceeding with installation.

Nothing's Android 15 beta update is not yet available on the Nothing Phone 2, which is pricier than the Phone (2a). However, the company has joined the likes of other non-Pixel OEMs offering Android 15 beta on their smartphones, including OnePlus and TECNO.