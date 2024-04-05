String suggests Android 15 will automatically turn off your screen when not in use

Google is slowly prepping up Android 15 for its release. The Android Preview program which started in February 2024, will continue until the stable version rolls out, which is slated for late 2024. Meanwhile, the Android 15 Developer Preview 2, which came out in March, seems to pack a new feature that will enhance the privacy of apps and data on your Android smartphone.

Some strings of codes have been spotted in the Android 15 Developer Preview 2 release for a new 'Adaptive Timeout' setting. According to the description in the string, the adaptive timeout feature "automatically turns off your screen early if you’re not using your device."

While the description doesn't mention how this would work, it may use your smartphone's advanced sensors, front-facing cameras, or a combination of both to detect whether or not you are using your phone.

Here are the strings that were reportedly found in the teardown of Android 15 Developer Preview 2:

One interesting thing is that these codes were found to belong to classes under the com.google.* namespace. This suggests that the adaptive timeout feature may not be a part of Android 15's open-source build but be a part of Google's Android 15 build for its Pixel phones.

The adaptive timeout feature is great as it will intelligently detect if the user is using the phone or not, and when not in use, it will turn off the screen, making it difficult for others to access your phone's data. Moreover, it will also help battery life since longer screen time means a quick drain of your phone's juice.

Android smartphones have the option to extend the screen time-off display, where you can prevent your smartphone's screen from turning off for a specific set period. Besides, phones from Samsung and Pixel come with a feature that allows the phone's screen to stay on as long as the user is viewing it. This feature keeps the screen awake as long as it can detect a face viewing it using the front-facing cameras.

