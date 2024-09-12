AMD Ryzen Master no longer supports first and second-gen Threadripper and Ryzen processors

Last month, AMD released a new version of Ryzen Master, a CPU-tweaking app for Ryzen and Threadripper processors. One thing that slipped under the radar in the update was the discontinuation of the first two generations of Ryzen and Threadripper processors. These legendary chips are no longer supported in the latest version of Ryzen Master.

Starting with Ryzen Master 2.14.0.3205, the app requires a Ryzen or Ryzen Threadripper 3000 series processor or newer. Those still using 1000 or 2000 series chips should download an older version of the app.

From the release notes:

Support discontinued for AMD Ryzen™ and AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 1000 and 2000 series processors

You can download Ryzen Master from the official website. Now, with Ryzen and Ryzen Threadripper 1000 and 2000 chips left behind, AMD offers two download links: one for those on the Ryzen 3000 series and newer (version 2.14.0.3205 released in August 2024) and one for the Ryzen 1000 and 2000 series (version 2.13.1.3097 released in May 2024).

The AMD Ryzen Master app works on systems with Windows 10 version 19H1 and newer and motherboards that support overclocking.

The first generation of AMD Ryzen processors for the AM4 socket was launched in the first quarter of 2017. It marked AMD's comeback to the consumer CPU market after a few years of lagging behind Intel. In April 2018, AMD introduced the Ryzen 2000 series on the Zen+ architecture, which brought modest performance increases and fixed memory issues.

As for the Threadripper, the first generation of AMD's HEDT chips debuted in August 2017, offering double the cores of the regular Ryzen lineup. Later, the second generation bumped the maximum number of cores from 16 to 32. These days, the Ryzen Treadripper lineup provides up to a whopping 96 cores and 192 threads.

Although AMD is dropping support for the first two generations of Ryzen chips, their AM4 socket is still pretty much alive and kicking. It remains a good offer for gamers on tighter budgets, with Ryzen 5000 chips with 3D cache providing a tremendous price-to-performance ratio. Moreover, AMD continues releasing new chips for the AM4 socket, which will soon turn eight.

