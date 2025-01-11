Apple CEO Tim Cook took home nearly $75 million in 2024

The Big Tech CEOs are among the highest-paid people in the industry, taking home dozens of millions of dollars per year in cash, stock awards, performance bonuses, etc. A month before Apple's shareholders meeting, the company detailed Tim Cook's earnings in 2024.

According to Apple's annual proxy filing on Friday, Tim Cook earned $74.6 million in 2024, marking an 18 percent increase compared to his last year's compensations. Back in 2023, Cook took home $63.2 million.

Going further into the details, the Apple CEO has received $3 million in base salary and $58.1 million in stock awards. Cook has also earned a performance bonus of $12 million. Another $1.5 million is spent on insurance premiums, security expenses, 401(k) plans, and air travel expenses.

While Tim Cook's 2024 compensation is 18 percent up from last year, it still falls short compared to his 2022 salary package. In 2022, Cook earned a staggering $99 million, setting an all-time record among the Big Tech CEOs. Tim Cook also hopes to earn his stunning paycheck this year, with Apple's board of directors confirming that it "made no changes to the amount or structure of Mr. Cook's 2025 total target compensation."

Apple's retail chief, former chief financial officer, chief operating officer, and general counsel have also earned $27.2 million in 2024 for their contribution to the company.

Apple's annual shareholders meeting, scheduled for February 25, is set to be a battleground. Shareholders have called for the cessation of Apple's DEI programs, citing potential discrimination against employees and legal ramifications. However, Apple's leadership has firmly rejected the proposal, arguing that it "restricts Apple's ability to manage its own ordinary business operations, people and teams, and business strategies."

With the inauguration of Donald Trump scheduled for January 20, some tech firms, including Meta and Amazon, have already started scaling back on their DEI programs.

Via: Bloomberg