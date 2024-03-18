Report says Apple might let Google Gemini power iPhone's AI features

Smartphone makers have started introducing their phones with loads of AI features. Google has been doing this with its Pixel line, and Samsung recently joined the trend with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Apple has also been rumored to be bringing AI features to its upcoming iPhones. And now a report claims the Cupertino company may take Google Gemini’s help to do so.

Bloomberg reports Apple is in talks to build Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence engine into the iPhone. Both companies are reportedly in active negotiations to let Apple license Gemini to power some new features coming to the iPhone software this year. Interestingly, the iPhone maker also recently held discussions with OpenAI, according to the report.

The report authored by Mark Gurman states:

While the talks between Apple and Google remain active, it’s unlikely that any deal would be announced until June, when the iPhone maker plans to hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. It’s possible that the companies don’t reach an agreement or Apple ultimately chooses to go with another generative AI provider, like OpenAI. Or Apple could theoretically tap multiple partners, as it does with search in its web browser.

If Apple finalizes the deal to let Gemini power iPhone’s AI features, it would build upon the two companies’ existing search agreement. For the unaware, Google pays Apple a certain commission to keep its search engine as the default option in Safari on Macs, iPads, and iPhones. The commission is supposed to be 36 percent of all of Google’s search ad revenue that comes from Apple's Safari browser, according to a report from last year.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the company is working on generative AI and that it will begin rolling out the technology in its products later this year. It was reported last year that Apple wants to enter generative AI space too and purportedly spends millions of dollars a day on its ChatGPT rival AI.