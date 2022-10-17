macOS Ventura expected to release in final week of October

macOS Ventura wallpaper

Apple is expected to release macOS Ventura along with iPadOS 16 next week, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.

Gurman states in his "Power On" newsletter that the first version of macOS Ventura and will add support for new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. While there will be minimal changes to these laptops, they will get the first M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, the successors to the existing M2.

Image: Apple

While Gurman expects the MacBooks to launch in the foreseeable future, he does not expect them to be released alongside the next iPad Pro. "The company has historically launched new Macs in November, as was the case in 2019 with the initial 16-inch MacBook Pro and in 2020 with the first Apple Silicon-based MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini," he stated.

Apple is also reportedly working on an M2 version of the Mac mini, which was last updated in 2020. To this day, Apple still sells Mac minis with Intel Core i5 and i7 processors.

Finally, Gurman states that Apple will quietly launch its newest products on its website instead of holding an event like it usually does. "Apple is probably saving its marketing energy for the Reality Pro headset debut next year," he said.

Source: Bloomberg via MacRumors