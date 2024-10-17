Apple Pay's 10th Anniversary: More ways to pay, more places to use it

Apple Pay is now used by hundreds of millions of users on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac in 78 markets. It is available as a checkout option on millions of websites and apps, in tens of millions of stores worldwide, and is supported by more than 11,000 bank and network partners. Today, Apple is celebrating 10 years of Apple Pay with several new announcements.

With the recently released iOS 18 update, eligible Apple Pay users now have access to installment loan options from Affirm in the U.S. and from Monzo Flex in the U.K. Starting today, Apple is also adding the option to access Klarna’s flexible payment options in the US and UK. These loan options will be available for eligible users during the checkout process, both online and in-app with Apple Pay on iPhone and iPad.

In the future, eligible users will also be able to access similar installment payment options from eligible credit or debit cards when making online purchases with Apple Pay. This new option will be available in several countries, including the following:

U.S. with Citi, Synchrony, and across eligible, participating Apple Pay issuers with Fiserv

Australia with ANZ

Singapore with DBS

Spain with CaixaBank

U.K. with HSBC, NewDay, and Zilch

Users in Canada will also have access to Klarna’s flexible payment options at checkout with Apple Pay online and in-app on iPhone and iPad in the future.

With the latest iOS 18 release, Apple enabled Apple Pay users in the U.S. to redeem rewards with eligible Discover credit cards when they check out with Apple Pay online and in-app on iPhone and iPad. In the future, Apple users will also be able to redeem rewards for purchases with Apple Pay in the U.S. with Synchrony and across eligible, participating Apple Pay issuers with Fiserv and FIS, and in Singapore with DBS. Apple plans to add support for more credit card issuers in the future.

In addition to Apple devices, Apple now allows users to use Apple Pay on third-party web browsers and PCs. During the checkout process, users can scan a code with their iPhone or iPad to securely complete the payment with Apple Pay on iPhone or iPad. In 2025, customers in the US can check their PayPal balance when using their PayPal debit card in Apple Wallet.

The continuous expansion of services and partnerships promises even more convenient and rewarding experiences for Apple Pay users in the years to come.