Samsung boosts AI computing with industry-first 24 Gb GDDR7 DRAM

Samsung has said it has developed the industry's first 24-gigabit (Gb) GDDR7 DRAM aimed at next-gen AI computing. Not only does the Korean company tout this as the highest capacity GDDR7 DRAM, but Samsung also claims it has the fastest speed at over 40 Gbps. It said that this memory "significantly" raises the bar for graphics DRAM "powering future applications."

Validation of the hardware with GPU customers will begin this year and then if everything is OK production will start early next year. Commenting on this development, YongCheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics, said:

"After developing the industry’s first 16 Gb GDDR7 last year, Samsung has reinforced its technological leadership in the graphics DRAM market with this latest achievement. We will continue to lead the graphics DRAM market by bringing next-generation products that align with the growing needs of the AI market.”

Samsung expects that this new memory solution will be used in various fields that require high-performance memory solutions such as data centers and AI workstations, and extending traditional applications of graphics DRAM in graphics cards, gaming consoles, and autonomous driving.

An important benefit of this memory chip over previous generations is the extra power efficiency that has been eked out by using technologies from mobile products in graphics DRAM for the first time. These methods include clock control management and dual VDD design. Samsung says by cutting out unnecessary power consumption, it has improved power efficiency by 30%.

Furthermore, Samsung says it has used power gating design techniques that minimize current leakage. This boosts operational stability during high-speed operations.

Samsung has not provided any pricing information for this memory solution nor has it given a date that it expect to release it on, but a good guess would be sometime in the second half of 2025.