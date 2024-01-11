Apple pushes Magic Keyboard security update to fix Bluetooth vulnerability

Apple released a security update to address a Bluetooth-related vulnerability affecting the Magic Keyboard. The vulnerability allowed an attacker with physical access to the keyboard to intercept Bluetooth traffic.

"An attacker with physical access to the accessory may be able to extract its Bluetooth pairing key and monitor Bluetooth traffic," Apple says in a support document published on Thursday after pushing the update on January 9. MacRumors contributor Aaron noted that this is the first firmware update for some Magic Keyboard models in several years.

Magic Keyboard Firmware Update 2.0.6 is available for the following models:

Magic Keyboard

Magic Keyboard (2021)

Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad

Firmware updates for Magic Keyboard can automatically install in the background if the keyboard is actively paired to a device running macOS, iOS, iPadOS, or tvOS. To check the firmware version of your keyboard on a Mac, go to System Settings > Bluetooth. Next, Tap on the "i" button next to the keyboard.

Magic Keyboard was originally released back in 2015 and a numeric keypad was added to the design in 2017. Later in 2021, Apple released updated Magic Keyboard models with support for Touch ID and Lock Key. Touch ID on the Magic Keyboard serves various tasks such as unlocking a Mac and authenticating logins.

The keyboard is usually bundled with iMac computers but it is also sold as a standalone accessory. Apple currently sells the regular Magic Keyboard for $99, while the one with support for Apple Silicon is available at $149.

Much like other Apple products, the Magic Keyboard is also expected to get USB-C connectivity in the coming future. Apple moved the entire iPhone 15 lineup to USB-C last year, updated the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro with a Type-C connector and lossless audio support when connected to the Apple Vision Pro.