Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.2 with physical security keys for Apple ID support

In addition to iOS and iPadOS 16.3, Apple released a new macOS Ventura update today. Those with compatible Mac can download Apple's latest desktop operating system with new features (physical security keys now work as two-factor authentication for your Apple ID), bugfixes, and security patches.

What is new in macOS Ventura 13.2?

Here is the official changelog for macOS Ventura 13.2:

This update introduces Security Keys for Apple ID, and includes other enhancements and bug fixes for your Mac. Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key to sign in

Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

Fixes an issue where VoiceOver may stop offering audio feedback while you are typing Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

macOS Ventura 13.2 is available (officially) on the following Macs:

MacBook Pro 13 2017 and newer

MacBook Pro 15 2017 and newer

MacBook Pro 16 2019 and newer

MacBook Air 2018 and newer

MacBook 12 2017 and newer

iMac Pro 2017 and newer

iMac 2017 and newer

Mac mini 2018 and newer

Mac Studio 2022

Mac Pro 2019

You can download and install macOS Ventura 13.2 by heading to Settings > Software Update.