macOS Ventura 13.3 is now available with new emoji, trackpad fixes, and other improvements

Apple has started rolling out a new OS update for macOS Ventura-compatible Macs and Macbooks. Version 13.3 is available with 21 new emojis, trackpad fixes, accessibility improvements, and other changes across the operating system.

What is new in macOS Ventura 13.3?

New emoji : macOS 13.3 brings 21 new emojis, including animals, hand gestures, and objects

Remove background in Freeform lets you isolate the subject in images.

The duplicate detection feature is now available for photos and videos in iCloud Shared Photo Library.

Maps in the Weather app now support VoiceOver.

Your Mac can now dim the brightness when a video contains bright flashes or strobe effects.

The update fixes a bug when Ask to Buy requests from children fail to appear on a parent's or caregiver's device.

Added transliteration support for Gujarati, Punjabi, and Urdu keyboards.

Added new keyboard layouts for Choctaw, Chickasaw, Akan, Hausa, and Yoruba.

Fixed a trackpad issue where gestures may stop responding.

Fixed a bug causing VoiceOver to stop responding after using Finder.

What Macs support macOS Ventura 13.3?

You can install macOS Ventura 13.3 on all Macs compatible with the previous versions of the operating system. Supported models include the following:

iMac 2017 and newer

iMac Pro 2017

MacBook Air 2018 and newer

Macbook Pro 2017 and newer

Mac Pro 2019 and newer

Mac Studio 2022

Mac Mini 2018 and newer

MacBook 2017

To download and install macOS Ventura 13.3, go to Settings > Software Update.