Starfield reportedly will not support DLSS and XeSS on PC due to AMD sponsorship

Starfield, Bethesda's next massive RPG, is almost here. However, it is said to be missing a key graphics technology on PC. According to datamined information from the game's preload files, Nvidia's Deep Learning SuperSampling (DLSS) and Intel's Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) are not supported at launch.

A Twitter user noted its absence, Sebastian Castellanos, who dug through the preload files now available on the Microsoft Store. He found no DLL files referring to Nvidia or Intel upscaling tech, only those for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2).

So after combing through Starfield preload files on PC, I don't see any sign of it supporting DLSS/XeSS. If true I think this would generate a lot of backlash for Bethesda & AMD (due to their refusal to confirm whether they block rival GPU vendor techs in their sponsored games). pic.twitter.com/U67On3x6Kt — Sebastian Castellanos (@Sebasti66855537) August 18, 2023

AMD announced a partnership with Bethesda earlier this year, with the GPU maker serving as the "exclusive PC partner for Starfield." This likely explains the lack of DLSS, as AMD would want to highlight their own FSR 2 tech instead. It is worth noting that FSR 2 works across AMD, Nvidia, and Intel GPUs.

While a patch could potentially add DLSS, the current signs indicate FSR 2 being the only supersampling option at Starfield's launch. FSR 2 is considered comparable to DLSS in image quality and performance uplift. However, Nvidia RTX 3000-4000 series owners will miss out on DLSS 3's advanced frame generation.

On the other hand, Xbox Series X|S and PC players can now preload the game files for Starfield, which will be released on September 6. The preload for the Steam version will begin on August 30. Bethesda has not yet explained why the Steam preload is happening so late.