As Rufus removes Windows 7 ISO support, alternative Ventoy adds support for 1100+ ISOs

Rufus, which is a highly popular utility used to create bootable ISOs, recently got updated to version 3.22. The new update added a bunch of new features like the ability to disable BitLocker encryption, SHA-256, and SHA-1 acceleration, among others. On the flip side however, the release also removes Windows 7 ISO support. So in case you are after Windows 7 ISO downloads, Ventoy, which is another pretty popular tool of similar kind, can help.

Not only that, the latest Ventoy release, version 1.0.90, adds support for a lot of new ISOs, taking the total to more than 1,100. Aside from that, the new update is also said to improve Fedora boot process, addresses a Ventoy remount bug on Linux kernel 5.18 and newer, and a few other changes too.

You can find the full changelog of the release below:

  • Fix the issue that VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNT option can not work for (Kernel 5.18+) + (Intel Gen11+ CPU).
  • Support LibreELEC 11.0+. (#2281)
  • Fix the issue that Fedora Rawhide install media not detected. (#2283)
  • Add support for chimera linux. (#2309)
  • Optimization for Fedora boot process.
  • languages.json update.
  • New iso support. (Total 1100+)

You can download Ventoy version 1.0.90 from the official website or from GitHub.

