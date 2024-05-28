Samsung might launch the Galaxy Watch7 Ultra as the Galaxy Watch X with better battery life

Last month, the alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Ultra paid a visit to India's BIS website revealing some key details. Later it was reported that Samsung may ditch the Galaxy Watch7 Pro smartwatch and replace it with the Galaxy Watch7 Ultra.

But if we go by a fresh report from a Greek publication TechManiacs, it seems like Samsung may have finally decided what it wants to call its upcoming WearOS beast. According to the report, Samsung may have settled for the Galaxy Watch X name for the long-rumored Galaxy Watch7 Ultra.

This is because the watch is expected to go head-to-head with the Apple Watch Ultra, which is why Samsung might have decided to move away from the "Ultra" name for its watch. The publication not only reveals the naming change but also gives us some information about the key specifications of the alleged Galaxy Watch X.

The Galaxy Watch X is reported to be water-resistant up to 100m (330ft), which is similar to the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2. Notably, the water resistance is mentioned as a pressure rating, however, the actual depth at which you can immerse your device is lower than that. In the case of the Apple Watch Ultra, it is 40m (130ft) and Samsung's may presumably be the same.

Additionally, the report says that the Galaxy Watch X will have better battery life. It is claimed to be 100 hours, which is close to four days. For comparison, the current generation Galaxy Watch6 Classic claims up to 40 hours of battery life, while the Watch5 Pro, sporting a larger battery, claims up to 80 hours of battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch X's direct competitor, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, promises 36 hours of battery life. So, if the leak is true, the Samsung Galaxy Watch X could be the smartwatch beast that lasts longer than others. This could also be because of the rumored Exynos W1000 chipset, which Samsung has developed using a 3nm process for the Galaxy Watch X, and the bigger battery helps too.

According to previous listings, the Galaxy Watch X is rumored to pack a 578mAh battery, compared to the 573mAh battery on the Watch5 Pro. The report further claims that Samsung may take the wraps off the Galaxy Watch7 series along with the Galaxy Watch X on June 24th (and not July 10, which is a date slated for the Unpacked event).

Recently, high-quality images of the Galaxy Watch7 Ultra, aka Galaxy Watch X, were also leaked, showcasing a square-ish design, similar to traditional Panerai watches.