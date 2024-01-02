Baldur's Gate 3, Starfield, and Sifu are among the winners of the 2023 Steam Awards

Valve has already named the winners of its Steam Best Of lists for 2023, based on how much revenue games received from the digital store in the last year. Now it's time for the tens of millions of Steam players to reveal which games they think are the best with the winners of the 2023 Steam Awards.

It's not a huge shock to learn that Steam players voted for Larian's D&D based RPG Baldur's Gate 3 as Steam's 2023 Game of the Year. Valve stated of the winning game:

Maybe it was its immersive gameplay, or its gripping story... its well-crafted characters, immaculate design, or addictive multiplayer. Whatever the reason, the winner of this year's Game of the Year Award is an instant classic.

Baldur's Gate 3 also won a second category in the 2023 Steam Award for Outstanding Story-Rich Game.

Bethesda Game Studios and Microsoft's space-based RPG Starfield may have a "Mixed" gamer review rating on its Steam listing. However, Steam players still voted for it as the winner of the Most Innovative Gameplay category in the 2023 Steam Awards. Another interesting category, Best Game You Suck At, was won by the third-person brawler game Sifu, developed by Sloclap.

Here are all the winners in the 2023 Steam Awards:

Game of the Year : Baldur's Gate 3

: Baldur's Gate 3 VR Game of the Year : Labyrinthine

: Labyrinthine Labor of Love : Red Dead Redemption 2

: Red Dead Redemption 2 Best Game on Steam Deck : Hogwarts Legacy

: Hogwarts Legacy Better With Friends : Lethal Company

: Lethal Company Outstanding Visual Style : Atomic Heart

: Atomic Heart Most Innovative Gameplay : Starfield

: Starfield Best Game You Suck At : Sifu

: Sifu Best Soundtrack : The Last of Us Part I

: The Last of Us Part I Outstanding Story-Rich Game : Baldur's Gate 3

: Baldur's Gate 3 Sit Back and Relax: DAVE THE DIVER

Most of these games, and the vast majority of games on Steam, still have deep discounts at the moment as part of the annual Steam Winter Sale. You still have time to take advantage of these price cuts before the sale ends on January 4 at 1 pm Eastern time (10 am Pacific time).