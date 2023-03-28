Batman: Arkham Knight, and LEGO get major discounts in this week's Deals with Gold

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold and Spotlight sale. This week's discounts were announced a few hours ago and remain valid now through April 3, 2023. Titles from Assassin’s Creed, Call of Duty, Evil Dead, and other franchises are available for substantially less.
Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.
- [PROTOTYPE] | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Franchise Hits Sale
- A Memoir Blue | Xbox Game Pass | 25% | Point & Click Sale
- A Sketchbook About Her Sun | Smart Delivery | 40% | Point & Click Sale
- Absolute Deduction bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Nebelgeschwader | Add-On | 67% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | Point & Click Sale
- Adios | Xbox One X Enhanced | 45% | Point & Click Sale
- Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Point & Click Sale
- Afterglitch | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | DWG*
- Agatha Knife | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Point & Click Sale
- Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | Point & Click Sale
- Almost My Floor | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Point & Click Sale
- Almost My Floor (Xbox Series X|S) | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | Point & Click Sale
- AntVentor | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Point & Click Sale
- AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Armikrog | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Point & Click Sale
- As Far As The Eye | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Point & Click Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 67% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | DWG*
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022: 2022 Bassmaster Classic | Smart Delivery | 60% | DWG*
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022: Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% | DWG*
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022: Super Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% | DWG*
- Batman: Arkham Knight | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass | Add-On | 80% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Best Month Ever! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Point & Click Sale
- BioShock | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- BioShock 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- BioShock 2 Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- BioShock Infinite | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Franchise Hits Sale
- BioShock Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Bite the Bullet | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Blizzard Arcade Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Bomber Crew | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Point & Click Sale
- Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Point & Click Sale
- Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood | Add-On | 33% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles | Add-On | 33% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot | Add-On | 33% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition | Smart Delivery | 85% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck | Add-On | 33% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass | Add-On | 70% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 | Add-On | 40% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 70% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Brawl Chess + Cyber Protocol | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | DWG*
- Bullet Beat | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 45% | Spotlight Sale
- Butterflies Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Spotlight Sale
- Call of Duty 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty 3 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call Of Duty Black Ops II Season Pass | Add-On | 70% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence Pack | Add-On | 30% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus Pack | Add-On | 30% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: World at War | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | Franchise Hits Sale
- CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE | Xbox One X Enhanced | 33% | Point & Click Sale
- Castle on the Coast | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Castlestorm Ii | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | Point & Click Sale
- Catie in MeowmeowLand | Smart Delivery | 50% | Point & Click Sale
- Chef’s Tail | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Point & Click Sale
- Chinatown Detective Agency | Xbox Game Pass | 40% | Point & Click Sale
- Cinders | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Point & Click Sale
- Citizen Sleeper | Xbox Game Pass | 30% | Point & Click Sale
- Civilization VI New Frontier Pass | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Commandos 2 Praetorians Hd Remaster Double Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Cotton Games’ New Game Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Point & Click Sale
- Couch Multiplayer Bundle: Genetic Disaster, Super Cyborg and Mini Madness | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | DWG*
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Crash Bandicoot 4 Its About Time | Smart Delivery | 67% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Crazy Strike Bowling EX | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect | Smart Delivery | 60% | Point & Click Sale
- Crossout – Insomnia | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Starter Pack Sale
- Crossout — Biter Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% | Starter Pack Sale
- Crossout — Cleaner Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% | Starter Pack Sale
- Crossroads Inn | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Cymatically Muffed | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | DWG*
- Dakar Desert Rally | Smart Delivery | 30% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Dark Grim Mariupolis | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Dark Quest 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Point & Click Sale
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Darksiders Genesis | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Darksiders III | Xbox Game Pass | 70% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Point & Click Sale
- Deployment | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Point & Click Sale
- Deponia | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Point & Click Sale
- Diablo II: Resurrected | Smart Delivery | 67% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Discolored | Xbox One X Enhanced | 45% | Point & Click Sale
- Distrust | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Point & Click Sale
- Divine Knockout (DKO) – Founders Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Point & Click Sale
- Divine Knockout (DKO) – Ultimate Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Point & Click Sale
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Point & Click Sale
- Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Point & Click Sale
- Divinity: Original Sin – The Source Saga | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 45% | Point & Click Sale
- Down in Bermuda | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | Point & Click Sale
- Dragon Age 2 (Back Compat) | EA Play | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Dragon Age: Origins (Back Compat) | EA Play | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Legendary Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Dying Light – Classified Operation Bundle | Add-On | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Dying Light – Dieselpunk Bundle | Add-On | 30% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Dying Light – Hellraid | Add-On | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Dying Light – Platinum Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Dying Light – Shu Warrior | Add-On | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Déjà Vu | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Point & Click Sale
- Eastasiasoft Indie Shmup Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Spotlight Sale
- Elex | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Enlisted – “Battle for Moscow” Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% | Starter Pack Sale
- Enlisted – “Battle of Berlin” Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% | Starter Pack Sale
- Enlisted – “Battle of Tunisia” Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% | Starter Pack Sale
- Enlisted – “Invasion of Normandy” Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% | Starter Pack Sale
- Enlisted – “Pacific War” Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% | Starter Pack Sale
- Escape From Tethys | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | DWG*
- Evil Dead The Game – Army of Darkness Medieval Bundle | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Evil Dead: The Game | Smart Delivery | 50% | DWG*
- Evil Dead: The Game – 2013 bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Evil Dead: The Game – Ash Williams Gallant Knight Outfit | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Evil Dead: The Game – Ash Williams S-Mart Employee Outfit | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Evil Dead: The Game – Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% | DWG*
- Evil Dead: The Game – Hail to the King Bundle | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Evil Dead: The Game – Season Pass 1 | Add-On | 50% | DWG*
- Evil Dead: The Game – The Classics Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- Far Cry 5 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Far Cry 5 Dead Living Zombies | Add-On | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry 5 Hours Of Darkness | Add-On | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry 5 Lost On Mars | Add-On | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – XL Pack | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry 5 – XXL Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry 6 | Smart Delivery | 70% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | DWG*
- Fishing Planet – Advanced Starter Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | Starter Pack Sale
- Fishing Planet – Deluxe Starter Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | Starter Pack Sale
- Fishing Planet – Golden Starter Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Starter Pack Sale
- Flat Heroes | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 40% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition | Smart Delivery | 40% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 40% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Four Kings Casino: All-In Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% | Starter Pack Sale
- Four Kings Casino: Double Down Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% | Starter Pack Sale
- Fueled Up | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | DWG*
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Point & Click Sale
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Back to School Costume Pack | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Point & Click Sale
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Fantasy Costume Pack | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Way of the Sword Costume Pack | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Galaxy Squad | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Point & Click Sale
- Genesis Noir | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | Point & Click Sale
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Point & Click Sale
- Gnomes Garden: Lost King | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Point & Click Sale
- Goetia | Xbox Play Anywhere | 90% | Point & Click Sale
- Gorogoa | Smart Delivery | 70% | Point & Click Sale
- GreedFall | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | DWG*
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Headliner: NoviNews | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Point & Click Sale
- Headspun | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% | Point & Click Sale
- Hero Express | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Hidden Through Time | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Point & Click Sale
- Hotshot Racing | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Hungry Shark World | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- Hunt: Showdown | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | DWG*
- Hunt: Showdown – Azure Arsenal | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Beast Hunter | Add-On | 45% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- Hunt: Showdown – Fire Fight | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Hunt: Showdown – Legends of the Bayou | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Louisiana Legacy | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – The Arcane Archaeologist | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – The Committed | Add-On | 45% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Zhong Kui | Add-On | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- I Am Dead | Smart Delivery | 50% | Point & Click Sale
- Indiecalypse | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Point & Click Sale
- Infinite Minigolf | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Point & Click Sale
- Injustice 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Iron Crypticle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Jump and Roll | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Just Die Already | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% | Spotlight Sale
- Kaiju Wars | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Point & Click Sale
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | DWG*
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | DWG*
- Lab Crisis | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | Spotlight Sale
- Lair of the Clockwork God | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Point & Click Sale
- Landflix Odyssey | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- League of Enthusiastic Losers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Point & Click Sale
- Legal Dungeon | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Point & Click Sale
- LEGO Batman | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass | Add-On | 80% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO CITY Undercover | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass | Add-On | 75% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass | Add-On | 80% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass | Add-On | 75% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack | Add-On | 33% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack | Add-On | 33% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack | Add-On | 33% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack | Add-On | 33% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack | Add-On | 33% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Andor Character Pack | Add-On | 33% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Book of Boba Fett Character Pack | Add-On | 33% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Pack | Add-On | 33% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Obi-Wan Kenobi Character Pack | Add-On | 33% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Rebels Character Pack | Add-On | 33% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Summer Vacation Character Pack | Add-On | 33% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga The Clone Wars Character Pack | Add-On | 33% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trooper Pack | Add-On | 33% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO The Hobbit | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Worlds | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Worlds Classic Space Pack and Monsters Pack Bundle | Add-On | 80% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Point & Click Sale
- Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Point & Click Sale
- Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Saga Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Point & Click Sale
- Little Misfortune | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | Point & Click Sale
- Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Point & Click Sale
- Lord Winklebottom Investigates | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | Point & Click Sale
- Lost Artifacts: Soulstone | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Point & Click Sale
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Point & Click Sale
- Machinarium | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Point & Click Sale
- Mafia II | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | DWG*
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | DWG*
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | DWG*
- Maggie the Magnet | Smart Delivery | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Marble Duel | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Point & Click Sale
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | DWG*
- Mass Effect 2 (Back Compat) | EA Play | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Mass Effect 3 (Back Compat) | EA Play | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Masters of Anima | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | DWG*
- Mastho is Together | Smart Delivery | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Maze Blaze | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass | Add-On | 85% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Minerva’s Den | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% | DWG*
- Mini Madness | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% | DWG*
- Minigolf Adventure | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Mokoko X | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Point & Click Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition | Smart Delivery | 80% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 | Smart Delivery | 80% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Monster Jam Steel Titans | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Monster Prom: XXL | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Point & Click Sale
- Moon Raider and Sweet Witches Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- MotoGP 18 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Mr. Pumpkin Series Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Point & Click Sale
- Murder Diaries 3 – Santa’s Trail of Blood | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | DWG*
- Mutazione | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | Point & Click Sale
- MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Franchise Hits Sale
- MXGP3 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Franchise Hits Sale
- My Aunt is a Witch | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Point & Click Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Cawdor Gang DLC | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gangs Bundle | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar Gang | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- NEScape! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | Point & Click Sale
- Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered | Xbox Game Pass | 40% | Franchise Hits Sale
- No Longer Home | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Point & Click Sale
- Old Man’s Journey | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Point & Click Sale
- One Hundred Ways | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Point & Click Sale
- One Step From Eden | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | Point & Click Sale
- Operencia: the Stolen Sun | Xbox Play Anywhere | 65% | Point & Click Sale
- orbit.industries | Smart Delivery | 35% | Point & Click Sale
- Outbreak Co-Op Anthology | Smart Delivery | 85% | Spotlight Sale
- Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Overwatch 2 – Hero Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | Starter Pack Sale
- PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 25% | Point & Click Sale
- Phoenix Point: Complete Edition | PC | 25% | Point & Click Sale
- Port Royale 3 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | DWG*
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Digital Collector’s Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- Prototype 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Pushy and Pully in Blockland | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Quern – Undying Thoughts | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Point & Click Sale
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- Rayman Origins | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 67% | DWG*
- Re:Turn 2 – Runaway | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Point & Click Sale
- ReactorX | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- ReactorX 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 10% | Spotlight Sale
- Redout 2 | Smart Delivery | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Return to Monkey Island | Xbox Game Pass | 25% | Point & Click Sale
- REZ PLZ | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | DWG*
- Rick Henderson | Smart Delivery | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Riddled Corpses EX | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- RIDE | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Royal Roads | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Point & Click Sale
- Sam & Max Save the World + Beyond Time and Space Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Point & Click Sale
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 30% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 90% | Point & Click Sale
- Shady Part of Me | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- Shape Up | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% | DWG*
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Redux | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Skate | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Skate 3 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Full Arsenal Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Franchise Hits Sale
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | DWG*
- Space Accident | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Point & Click Sale
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Steam Tactics | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Point & Click Sale
- Storm Boy | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Point & Click Sale
- Summertime Madness | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% | DWG*
- Summertime Madness (Xbox Series X|S) | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 40% | DWG*
- Super Soccer Blast: America vs Europe | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Tacoma | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | Point & Click Sale
- Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! | Smart Delivery | 60% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Tangle Tower | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Point & Click Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Franchise Hits Sale
- The Awakening of Mummies | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Spotlight Sale
- The Big Con | Smart Delivery | 60% | Point & Click Sale
- The Council – Episode 2: Hide And Seek | Add-On | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- The Council – Episode 3: Ripples | Add-On | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges | Add-On | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate | Add-On | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One | Smart Delivery | 40% | Franchise Hits Sale
- The Darkside Detective | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Point & Click Sale
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Point & Click Sale
- The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Franchise Hits Sale
- The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- The Inner World | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Point & Click Sale
- The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Point & Click Sale
- The Journey Down Trilogy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% | Point & Click Sale
- The LEGO Movie Videogame | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel | Smart Delivery | 60% | Point & Click Sale
- The Plane Effect | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 40% | Point & Click Sale
- The Procession to Calvary | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Point & Click Sale
- The StoryTale | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- The Surge | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | DWG*
- The Surge: A Walk In The Park | Add-On | 33% | Spotlight Sale
- The Surge: The Good The Bad And The Augmented Expansion | Add-On | 33% | Spotlight Sale
- The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- The Touryst | Xbox Game Pass | 30% | DWG*
- The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Point & Click Sale
- The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Point & Click Sale
- Thimbleweed Park | Xbox Play Anywhere | 75% | Point & Click Sale
- TOHU | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Point & Click Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Top Run | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Train Sim World 3: Birmingham Starter Pack | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Starter Pack Sale
- Train Sim World 3: German Starter Pack | Smart Delivery | 35% | Starter Pack Sale
- Train Sim World 3: New York Starter Pack | Smart Delivery | 25% | Starter Pack Sale
- Train Sim World 3: Spirit of Steam Starter Pack | Smart Delivery | 35% | Starter Pack Sale
- Train Sim World 3: UK Starter Pack | Smart Delivery | 35% | Starter Pack Sale
- Train Sim World 3: US Starter Pack | Smart Delivery | 35% | Starter Pack Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | DWG*
- Tropico 5 – Complete Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 45% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Twelve Minutes | Xbox Game Pass | 40% | Point & Click Sale
- Two & One Hundred Ways Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Point & Click Sale
- Two Hundred Ways | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Point & Click Sale
- Under Leaves | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Point & Click Sale
- Unpacking | Xbox Game Pass | 30% | Point & Click Sale
- Unruly Heroes | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Urban Exploration Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Point & Click Sale
- Valentino Rossi The Game | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Violett Remastered | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | Point & Click Sale
- Wailing Heights | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Point & Click Sale
- War Thunder – British Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% | Starter Pack Sale
- War Thunder – Chinese Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% | Starter Pack Sale
- War Thunder – French Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% | Starter Pack Sale
- War Thunder – German Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% | Starter Pack Sale
- War Thunder – Italian Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% | Starter Pack Sale
- War Thunder – Japanese Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% | Starter Pack Sale
- War Thunder – Swedish Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% | Starter Pack Sale
- War Thunder – US Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% | Starter Pack Sale
- War Thunder – USSR Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% | Starter Pack Sale
- Wayward Strand | Xbox One X Enhanced | 20% | Point & Click Sale
- We Are The Dwarves | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Point & Click Sale
- We Sing Pop | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Will Die Alone | Smart Delivery | 40% | Point & Click Sale
- WINGSPAN | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | DWG*
- World of Warships: Legends – Captain’s Starter Pack | Add-On | 20% | Starter Pack Sale
- World War Z | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 80% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Zeus Quest – The Rebirth of Earth | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Point & Click Sale
Xbox 360 Deals
- BioShock | Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- BioShock 2 | Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- BioShock 2 – Minerva’s Den | Add-On | 50% | DWG*
- BioShock Infinite | Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- Call of Duty 2 | Backward Compatible | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty 3 | Backward Compatible | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare | Backward Compatible | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops | Backward Compatible | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II | Backward Compatible | 70% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass | Add-On | 70% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 | Backward Compatible | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence Pack | Add-On | 30% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus Pack | Add-On | 30% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 | Backward Compatible | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: World at War | Backward Compatible | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Dragon Age 2 | Backward Compatible | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Dragon Age: Origins | Backward Compatible | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC | Add-On | 70% | DWG*
- Final Exam | Arcade | 67% | DWG*
- LEGO Batman | Backward Compatible | 75% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- Mafia II | Backward Compatible | 75% | DWG*
- Mass Effect 3 | Backward Compatible | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants | Backward Compatible | 75% | Franchise Hits Sale
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War | Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- Rayman Origins | Backward Compatible | 67% | DWG*
- Skate 3 | Backward Compatible | 80% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Skate. | Backward Compatible | 80% | Franchise Hits Sale
- Tropico 3 | Games On Demand | 50% | Franchise Hits Sale
Many of the games are also backwards compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.
Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any? Let us know in the comments below.
