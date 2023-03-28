Batman: Arkham Knight, and LEGO get major discounts in this week's Deals with Gold

LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold and Spotlight sale. This week's discounts were announced a few hours ago and remain valid now through April 3, 2023. Titles from Assassin’s Creed, Call of Duty, Evil Dead, and other franchises are available for substantially less.

Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.

call of duty world at war

Xbox 360 Deals

Many of the games are also backwards compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.

