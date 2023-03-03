Bing Chat has now learned to create ASCII artwork and it's hilarious

Microsoft's Bing Chat is continuing to learn and improve its chatbot AI answers. However, we didn't expect it to generate old-fashioned ASCIII artwork for some of its responses.

Michael P. Frank posted some interesting screenshots of his exchange with Bing Chat. When he asked it to show some pictures of hail or sleet, the chatbot responded with ASCII artwork showing examples of both, with "hail" on a "car" and "sleet" on a "road":

LMAO 😂 I was asking Bing chat how to distinguish hail and sleet and it decided to illustrate using ASCII art. Way to work around not having a graphical interface, Bing 🤣 pic.twitter.com/D1e4IwefWF — Michael P. Frank 💻🔜♻️ (@MikePFrank) March 2, 2023

The artwork for those examples is pretty funny, if perhaps unintentional. While those examples might not have been the best, Bing Chat did a bit better with ASCII art when Frank asked it to draw a snowman:

It really wants to be an artist! 😄 When are they going to release a version that can view and generate actual images? ☺️ pic.twitter.com/4V00lebiXY — Michael P. Frank 💻🔜♻️ (@MikePFrank) March 2, 2023

Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft's head of Advertising and Web Services, has since posted a note on this new feature on Twitter, stating, "The model just learned to produce some very rudimentary ASCII art. We didn't do anything special for it."

It will be interesting to see if Bing Chat can make more advanced ASCII art soon, and perhaps it will improve to show real artwork and images in its answers sometime in the future.