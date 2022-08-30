BioShock and Cities: Skylines receive major discounts in this week's Deals with Gold

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold sale. This week, games from the BioShock and Call of Duty franchises are available for substantially less. Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.
- Aery – Vikings | Xbox One X Enhanced | 25% off | DWG*
- Age Of Wonders: Planetfall | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition Content | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Revelations | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Agents of Mayhem | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% off | Open World Sale
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Open World Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | DWG*
- Almost My Floor | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% off | DWG*
- Almost My Floor (Xbox Series X|S) | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 30% off | DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed II | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% off | Open World Sale
- Back 4 Blood | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Back 4 Blood Annual Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Back 4 Blood – Expansion 1: Tunnels of Terror | Add-On | 40% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight | Xbox Game Pass | 67% off | Open World Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass | Add-On | 80% off | Open World Sale
- Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Besiege Console (Game Preview) | Xbox Game Pass | 30% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- BioShock | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | DWG*
- BioShock 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | DWG*
- BioShock 2 Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- BioShock Infinite | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% off | DWG*
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- BioShock Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Open World Sale
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Open World Sale
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Open World Sale
- Boom Ball for Kinect | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition | Smart Delivery | 70% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Bound By Flame | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | DWG*
- Call of Cthulhu | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% off | DWG*
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Ultimate Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Calturin | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Choice of Life: Middle Ages | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Chorus | Xbox Game Pass | 70% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Chubby Pixel Mega Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% off | DWG*
- Cities: Skylines + Surviving Mars | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Campus | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Cities Upgrade Bundle | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Coast to Coast | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack: Bridges & Piers | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack: European Suburbia | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack: Modern City Center | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack: Modern Japan | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack: Train Stations | Add-On | 33% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack: University City | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Downtown Bundle | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Green Cities | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Industries | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Mass Transit | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Natural Disasters | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Parklife | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Rail Hawk Radio | Add-On | 33% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Season Pass 2 | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Snowfall | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Sunny Breeze Radio | Add-On | 33% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Sunset Harbor | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Ultimate Content Bundle | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cloudpunk | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Open World Sale
- Code Vein | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Open World Sale
- Cosmic Top Secret | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Spotlight Sale
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Cricket 22 | Xbox Game Pass | 30% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Crysis 2 Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Crysis 3 Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | DWG*
- Dead by Daylight: ALL-KILL Chapter | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Hellraiser Chapter | Add-On | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Hour of the Witch Chapter | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Portrait of a Murder Chapter | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil Chapter | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dead By Daylight: Special Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Dead Island Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Open World Sale
- Defunct | Xbox Play Anywhere | 75% off | Open World Sale
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- Destiny 2: Forsaken | Add-On | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Destiny 2: Legacy Collection | Add-On | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep | Add-On | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% off | Spotlight Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Diablo II: Resurrected | Smart Delivery | 40% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade | Smart Delivery | 40% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Dolmen | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Doodle God: Crime City | Xbox Play Anywhere | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Open World Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | DWG*
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Open World Sale
- Empire of Sin | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Empire of Sin – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Empire of Sin – Make It Count | Add-On | 25% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Empire of Sin – Premium Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- F1 22 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 35% off | Spotlight Sale
- F1 22 Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% off | Spotlight Sale
- F1 22 Xbox Series X|S | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 35% off | Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Open World Sale
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | DWG*
- Fishing: North Atlantic | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Fishing: North Atlantic Enhanced Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 35% off | Spotlight Sale
- Fishing: North Atlantic Scallop Enhanced Edition | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Fishing: North Atlantic Scallops | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Floppy Knights | Xbox Game Pass | 20% off | DWG*
- Garden Story | Xbox Game Pass | 33% off | DWG*
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition | Smart Delivery | 67% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Gears 5: Hivebusters | Add-On | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Gears Tactics | Xbox Game Pass | 67% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Get 10 Quest | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Golden Force | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Shark Cash Card | Add-On | 15% off | Open World Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Open World Sale
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Open World Sale
- GreedFall – Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 55% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy | Add-On | 33% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Green Hell | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Open World Sale
- GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (Xbox Series X|S) | Add-On | 15% off | Open World Sale
- Guards | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Spotlight Sale
- Haven | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Hero Express | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 1 GOTY Edition | Add-On | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Pack | Add-On | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition | Smart Delivery | 65% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- HITMAN Trilogy | Xbox Game Pass | 65% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- HITMAN Trilogy Premium Add-ons Bundle | Add-On | 65% off | Spotlight Sale
- Hoa | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Open World Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Adventurer’s Starter Pack (3,000 Credits + Items) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | Spotlight Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 65% off | Open World Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Ultimate Hero’s Pack (6,500 Credits + Items) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Iron Harvest Complete Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Journey of the Broken Circle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Spotlight Sale
- Just Cause 3 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Open World Sale
- Just Cause 3: XXL Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Open World Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Open World Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Open World Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Reloaded | Xbox Game Pass | 80% off | Open World Sale
- Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% off | DWG*
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance | Xbox One X Enhanced | 55% off | Open World Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Open World Sale
- LEGO Worlds | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Open World Sale
- LEGO Worlds Classic Space Pack and Monsters Pack Bundle | Add-On | 75% off | Open World Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 35% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Little Nightmares II | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Spotlight Sale
- Mad Max | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Open World Sale
- Maneater | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Maneater Apex Edition | Smart Delivery | 40% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Marvel’s Avengers | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Bundle | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition | EA Play | 60% off | Open World Sale
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Open World Sale
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% off | Open World Sale
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Open World Sale
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Open World Sale
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Open World Sale
- Metal Gear Survive | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Open World Sale
- Metro Exodus | Smart Delivery | 75% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Open World Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War | Xbox Game Pass | 70% off | Open World Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass | Add-On | 85% off | Open World Sale
- Minerva’s Den | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% off | DWG*
- Mini Madness | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | DWG*
- Monster Crown | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Open World Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 | Xbox Game Pass | 70% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack | Add-On | 60% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 | Add-On | 60% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle | Add-On | 67% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion | Add-On | 67% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- MotoGP 21 – Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Nippon Marathon | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- No Man’s Sky | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | DWG*
- Okinawa Rush | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Open World Sale
- Outbreak: Contagious Memories | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- OUTRIDERS WORLDSLAYER | Smart Delivery | 25% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Outriders Worldslayer Upgrade | Add-On | 25% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Outward: Definitive Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% off | Open World Sale
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Open World Sale
- Pillars Of Eternity: Complete Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Prison Architect – Going Green | Add-On | 20% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Prison Architect – Island Bound | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Prison Architect – Second Chances | Add-On | 30% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Prison Architect: All Day And A Night DLC | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Prison Architect: DLC Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Prison Architect: Escape Mode | Add-On | 75% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Prison Architect: Psych Ward DLC | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Prison Architect: Total Lockdown Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | Smart Delivery | 75% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Race Arcade | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Red Dead Online | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Open World Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Open World Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode | Add-On | 50% off | Open World Sale
- Relicta | Smart Delivery | 80% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Revenant Dogma | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Riders Republic | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Riders Republic Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Riders Republic Year 1 Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 60% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Roguebook Xbox Series X|S | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 30% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Open World Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Open World Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS | Xbox Game Pass | 70% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 70% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Seasons after Fall | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 45% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 45% off | Open World Sale
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Open World Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Snooker 19 Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Spotlight Sale
- SnowRunner | Xbox Game Pass | 25% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- SnowRunner – Season Pass | Add-On | 20% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass | Add-On | 20% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Solo: Islands of the Heart | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | DWG*
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons | EA Play | 75% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- STEEP | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Stellaris: Apocalypse | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Stellaris: Console Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Four | Add-On | 25% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Three | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Two | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Stellaris: Deluxe Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Stellaris: Federations | Add-On | 25% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Stellaris: Lithoids Species Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Stellaris: MegaCorp | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Stellaris: Necroids Species Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Stellaris: Plantoids Species Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Stellaris: Utopia | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving Franchise Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving Mars | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving Mars – Deluxe Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 60% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving Mars – Starter Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving Mars – Stellaris Dome Set | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving Mars: Below and Beyond | Add-On | 20% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving Mars: Colony Design Set | Add-On | 25% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving Mars: Green Planet | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving Mars: Green Planet Plus | Add-On | 25% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving Mars: In-Dome Buildings Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving Mars: Mars Lifestyle Radio | Add-On | 20% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving Mars: Marsvision Song Contest | Add-On | 50% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving Mars: Project Laika | Add-On | 25% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving Mars: Space Race Plus | Add-On | 25% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving the Aftermath: Founder’s Edition (Game Preview) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 30% off | Paradox Publisher Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% off | Open World Sale
- Tales of Arise | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Terminator: Resistance | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | DWG*
- The BioWare Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Open World Sale
- The Council – Episode 2: Hide And Seek | Add-On | 75% off | DWG*
- The Council – Episode 3: Ripples | Add-On | 75% off | DWG*
- The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges | Add-On | 75% off | DWG*
- The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate | Add-On | 75% off | DWG*
- The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion | Add-On | 70% off | DWG*
- The Great Perhaps | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | DWG*
- The Lucid Dreamer Bundle | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 45% off | Open World Sale
- The Skylia Prophecy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Spectrum Retreat | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 33% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% off | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Open World Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Open World Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tour de France 2022 Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Truck Driver | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Open World Sale
- Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 80% off | Open World Sale
- Valfaris & Slain Double Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | DWG*
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 30% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Open World Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion | Smart Delivery | 70% off | Open World Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 67% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 70% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 67% off | Open World Sale
- WeakWood Throne | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 35% off | DWG*
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition | Smart Delivery | 65% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – XBS|X | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 70% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Zorro The Chronicles Xbox X|S | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 25% off | Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Many of the games are also backward compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.
Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any? Let us know in the comments below.
