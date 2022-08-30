Firefox 104.0.1 is out, fixes YouTube freezing issues

Here is some good news for Firefox users suffering from an annoying bug causing YouTube videos to freeze after upgrading to version 104: Mozilla has released version 104.0.1 to address the problem.

Mozilla Firefox 104.0.1 is now available on supported platforms with a single fix in the changelog:

Addresses an issue with Youtube video playback that was affecting some users.

Like every other modern browser, Firefox updates itself in the background without requiring any action from the user. If you need to force-update Firefox to version 104.0.1, open the About Mozilla Firefox window (Open the main menu and go to Help > About Firefox) and wait for the browser to download and apply available updates.

In case you missed it, Mozilla released Firefox 104 a week ago. The update improves energy consumption by throttling the browser's user interface when minimized or not in focus. Our recent tests revealed that Firefox lags behind its competitors in terms of energy efficiency, so improvements in this area are welcome.

You can learn more about all changes in Firefox 104 in our dedicated coverage.