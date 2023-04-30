Call of Duty player sends pizza to get AMD Vega support

Desktop Call of Duty gamers face a crippling bug with Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 games. Due to a bug in the launcher, it almost immediately crashed on launch.

The Call of Duty franchise is published by Activision Blizzard, a company Microsoft is attempting to acquire. It is going through regulatory hurdles in countries like the UK, where the CMA blocks the acquisition. While the internet is hot on this topic, another issue in two of their games is gaining traction.

An update pushed on April 12, 2023, for Season 3 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 was affected by the crippling bug. This resulted in PC players being unable to launch, let alone play, the game players purchased. This issue was raised by many on the company's Twitter account after failing to get solutions through the company's customer support system. The only response gamers received was it was investigating the reports.

We are investigating reports of server-related gameplay issues and are actively working to resolve them.https://t.co/uZcPLBMAZh — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 20, 2023

By this time, countless threads have been opened on Reddit, Steam, and Twitter about the issue. To no avail and frustration, a gamer sent a cheese pizza to the PC support studio Beenox with "Help Vega Please" written on the box.

Users have identified the issue to be primarily affecting gamers running on AMD Vega GPUs and hardware. So far, no one has reported the same problem on Intel or NVIDIA platforms. Currently, no update has been pushed to solve the bug. Stay tuned to get notified as soon as a fix is released.

Source: Eurogamer