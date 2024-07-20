Weekend PC Game Deals: Tactical hits, festival for fighters, indie bundles, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble introduced two collections to its gaming section this week, and first up is the Pixels with Porpoise Bundle.

For paying at least $6, you get copies of Celeste, Webbed, and the TowerFall Dark World Expansion. But upping that to $10 adds on Rivals of Aether, Anvil Saga, Children of Morta Complete, Hero’s Hour, and a copy of TowerFall Ascension.

Next, the Management Material Bundle comes touting Tropico 3, 4, and Portal Royale 3 for $5 in the first tier, followed by Spacebase Startopia, Portal Royal 4, and Tropico 5 in the $9 tier. The next tier adds Tropico 6, Railway Empire, and a whole lot of DLC for the two games for $12. The final tier finishes off the 26-item bundle with three Tropico 6 expansions.

Epic Games Store’s weekly giveaways refreshed to offer two games this time, with Arcade Paradise and Maid of Sker coming in for everyone to claim.

Arcade Paradise is a business sim that has you taking care of a struggling laundromat that can be slowly shaped into a thriving classic arcade location. The games can also be played by you, with some even featuring cooperative play. Next, Maid of Sker drops in as a horror venture inspired by Welsh and British folklore. Set place in a hotel with eyeless foes that hunt you, even your breathing must be controlled to survive.

The double giveaway is ending on July 25, and at the same time, a copy of F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch will take its place.

Free Events

There’s only a couple of free events running this weekend, and they are for wildly different fanbases.

Up first is Concord, the first-person hero shooter by Sony first-party developer Firewalk Studios. While the title has not released yet, an open beta has just kicked off that will run through July 21, giving you full access to the 16 character roster and five maps.

Next, for golf fans arrives PGA TOUR 2K23. It offers an authentic pro golfing experience with licensed courses, familiar faces, as well as local and online multiplayer capabilities.

Big Deals

What’s on discount this weekend are quite a few fighting games thanks to Steam’s latest festival, a wide range of strategy games, and even some automation-focused games discounts. With all that and more, here are our hand-picked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The DRM-free games on sale right now on the GOG store feature widely well-received classics, specials focused on horror, and more. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.