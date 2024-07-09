Copilot for Microsoft 365 officially adds support for Traditional Chinese language

Microsoft has officially added another popular language for users of its Copilot for Microsoft 365 generative AI service. In a blog post, the company confirmed that Traditional Chinese is now supported with that service.

Microsoft previously announced that it was planning to add Traditional Chinese support in Copilot for Microsoft 365 but that there were still some unspecified safety issues to work out. Those problems have now been solved, according to the blog post. It added:

Administrators and users are not required to take any actions to use Traditional Chinese with Copilot for Microsoft 365. We are continuously refining responses in every language we support and are looking forward to adding support for even more languages in the coming months.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 now officially supports 26 languages:

Arabic

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

Czech

Danish

Dutch

English (United Kingdom)

English (United States)

Finnish French (Canada)

French (France)

German

Hebrew

Hungarian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Norwegian (Bokmål) Polish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Portuguese (Portugal)

Russian

Spanish

Spanish (Mexico)

Swedish

Swedish Thai

Turkish

Ukrainian

Microsoft's support page on this subject does note that the use of Copilot for the Excel spreadsheet program currently only supports a limited number of languages:

Chinese (Simplified)

English

French

German

Italian

Japanese

Portuguese (Brazil)

Spanish

That same support page points out that the user interface in Microsoft 365 apps supports a larger number of languages than Copilot for Microsoft 365 currently supports. As a result, if you try to type in a text prompt in a language that Copilot does not support, it will show an error message. The service is currently priced at $30 a month per user, paid on an annual basis for business users.

Microsoft recently announced a number of upcoming features for Copilot for Microsoft 365 users. They include adding in the company's Designer AI art creator inside its Word and PowerPoint apps.