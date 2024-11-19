Flight Simulator 2024, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft's latest Xbox Game Pass wave for the second half of November is focusing almost completely on the two AAA games landing on the services as day-one drops.

The first-party developed Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 lets fans take to the skies with dynamically generated missions this time. Meanwhile, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl from GSC Game World finally offers fans another trek into the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone for an atmospheric experience.

The squad-based top-down action game Aliens: Dark Descent as well as the Sekiro-inspired 2D action platformer Nine Sols are also a part of this wave. The remaining games in the list is filled with Game Pass Standard drops.

Here's everything announced for Xbox Game Pass today:

Spyro Reignited Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 19

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 19 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 20

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 20 Little Kitty, Big City (Console) – November 20

(Console) – November 20 PlateUp! (Console) – November 20

(Console) – November 20 Nine Sols (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 26

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 26 Aliens: Dark Descent (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 27

From the list, Flight Simulator and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 land as day-one releases. This means Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers get access to the duo at the same time as regular buyers for no extra cost.

As new games arrive though, a selection will be leaving on November 30:

Conan Exiles (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Coral Island (PC)

Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Remnant: From The Ashes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rollerdrome (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Soccer Story (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spirit of the North (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (PC)

While the Iron’s Hot (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Expect the next Xbox Game Pass reveal to happen on December 3 with a brand-new wave. With The Game Awards also on the way, Microsoft may reveal even more games for its subscription services at the event too.