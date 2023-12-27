Cursed to Golf is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

The Epic Games Store is offering another indie game to claim as part of its ongoing daily giveaway promotion. Arriving as the replacement for yesterday's Human Resource Machine giveaway, Cursed to Golf is now available as the eighth back-to-back freebie from the holiday event. Moreover, this is another game that's never been given away on the platform.

Despite the name, this is not a sports title but drops in as a rogue-like with a high difficulty level. The story revolves around a professional golfer who dies during a tournament before being sent to Purgatory. You must complete the devious eighteen-hole course of this cursed land to hopefully return to the land of the living.

Here's how the developer Chuhai Labs describes the gameplay:

Cursed to Golf offers a fresh take on the golfing and roguelike subgenres. Make your way through a hole within the PAR Count or your curse will take you back to the beginning of the course! To add to the challenge, these courses don’t just have bunkers and rough spots but are also chock full of mad obstacles like high powered fans, spikes, TNT boxes, teleporters and a whole load more. It’s all par for the course in this twisted take on the classic game!

Released in 2022, the title is based on a popular itch.io demo of the same name from a few years prior. Here are the key features of this release:

Explore the golf-themed world and characters of Golf Purgatory

Precise “Golf-Like” gameplay across a randomly-ordered course in 4 biomes

Navigate tough dungeon-like holes filled with wacky hazards

Golf in style using over 20 unique Ace Card power-ups

Challenge the world in online leaderboards

70+ holes to experience will keep you swinging for eternity

Cursed to Golf usually costs $19.99 to purchase, but Epic Games is giving it away for free for the next 24 hours. The promotion is slated to end at 8 a.m. PT tomorrow, December 28, which is when another mystery game will take its place, continuing the store's holiday festivities.