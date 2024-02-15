Halo Infinite and Skull and Bones get added to Nvidia GeForce NOW this week

It's been a long time in coming, but today, the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud game streaming service is finally adding the long-promised Microsoft sci-fi shooter Halo Infinite to its library of titles as part of this week's new releases.

Originally, the game was supposed to be added to the service in September 2023, but Nvidia announced in December that it had "encountered some technical issues" adding the game to GeForce NOW. Those issues have now apparently been fixed.

As with all of Microsoft's games on GeForce NOW, people who have paid for PC Game Pass can access Halo Infinite and play the game on Nvidia's service. You can learn more about how to play the game on the service with this support page on Nvidia's forums.

The new list of games also includes the latest title from Ubisoft. Skull and Bones will be available on GeForce Now this week as well, allowing owners of that game to play the pirate-themed title on Nvidia's servers.

Here's the full list of games that are being added to Nvidia GeForce NOW this week:

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (New release on Steam, Feb. 12)

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (New release on Steam, Feb. 14)

Goat Simulator 3 (New release on Steam, Feb 15)

Skull and Bones (New release on Ubisoft, Feb. 16)

Halo Infinite (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

The service plans to add a number of highly anticipated PC games in the next couple of weeks. They will include Pacific Drive, Nightingale, and the remastered version of Star Wars: Dark Forces. You can purchase the GeForce NOW Ultimate plan for $19.99 a month or $99.99 for six months. It offers game streaming to almost any device with GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs in the cloud at up to 4K resolutions and up to 120 frames per second.