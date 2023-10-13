Dell unveils the world's lightest 10-inch fully rugged Windows 11 tablet

Dell has unveiled the Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet which it describes as the world’s lightest 10-inch fully rugged Windows tablet. At 2.24 lbs or 1.01 kg, it weighs about the same as a bag of sugar, not too bad for a device meant to withstand harsh working conditions.

The 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet has been designed for workers who spend their time away from the desk. Dell says it’s ideal for many rougher working conditions from the factory line to someone working on a snowy mountain.

To better adapt to unique working environments it includes a rigid handle passive stylus for greater precision when writing and drawing, it has a detachable keyboard with IP65 rating and is RGB backlit, and it has a rotating hand strap that lets you secure the tablet to your wrist which allows you to be more mobile and it includes a place to store the stylus.

As a mobile worker, you probably can’t be by a plug all day to charge your tablet so Dell has included dual hot-swappable batteries in addition to the 36Whr internal battery. Those who choose the feature will have two additional batteries to keep the tablet running while away from a charger.

The specifications for this device are as follows:

Design and Build

Dimensions: Not specified

Weight: 2.2 pounds

Ruggedness: IP-65 and MIL-STD 810 ratings

Drop-tested up to four feet

Temperature-tested from -20°F to 145°F

Processor

Up to 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor

Graphics

Integrated Iris® Xe® graphics on i5 and i7 configurations

Memory

Up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory

Storage

Supports up to a 2TB NVMe SSD

Display

10.1-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display

16:10 aspect ratio

1000 nits brightness for outdoor visibility

Glove-touch capability

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6E

Dual broadband support

GPS

5G support

5G Private Network support

Battery

Dual hot-swappable battery option

36Whr internal battery (alternative to hot-swappable option)

Security Features

TPM 2.0 ControlVault for hardware-based encryption

Infrared camera for facial recognition (Windows Hello)

Touch fingerprint reader

Camera privacy shutters

Contacted or contactless smartcard reader

Ports and Accessories

Configurable ports for barcode scanner, RJ-45, universal audio jack, or USB-A

Purpose-built accessories, including a rigid handle, passive stylus, detachable keyboard, and rotating hand strap

IP-65-rated detachable RGB backlit keyboard

360-degree rotating hand strap

Operating System

Windows 11 (required for Wi-Fi 6E)

Availability

Global availability (release date not specified)

Pricing to be announced closer to shipping

Additional Features

Real-time data viewing

Designed for a range of industries

Two hardware buttons that can be programmed

Support

Enterprise services, including next business day on-site support

Predictive ProSupport tools

According to Dell, its ProSupport tools can be used to deploy, manage, and secure fleets of tablets across companies at scale. It also said that by shopping with Dell, you get can get everything for your commercial needs including PCs, workstations, rugged devices, monitors, servers, and services.

The Dell Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet will be released later this year with pricing announced closer to launch date.

Source: Dell