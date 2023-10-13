Dell unveils the world's lightest 10-inch fully rugged Windows 11 tablet

Dell has unveiled the Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet which it describes as the world’s lightest 10-inch fully rugged Windows tablet. At 2.24 lbs or 1.01 kg, it weighs about the same as a bag of sugar, not too bad for a device meant to withstand harsh working conditions.
The 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet has been designed for workers who spend their time away from the desk. Dell says it’s ideal for many rougher working conditions from the factory line to someone working on a snowy mountain.
To better adapt to unique working environments it includes a rigid handle passive stylus for greater precision when writing and drawing, it has a detachable keyboard with IP65 rating and is RGB backlit, and it has a rotating hand strap that lets you secure the tablet to your wrist which allows you to be more mobile and it includes a place to store the stylus.
As a mobile worker, you probably can’t be by a plug all day to charge your tablet so Dell has included dual hot-swappable batteries in addition to the 36Whr internal battery. Those who choose the feature will have two additional batteries to keep the tablet running while away from a charger.
The specifications for this device are as follows:
Design and Build
- Dimensions: Not specified
- Weight: 2.2 pounds
- Ruggedness: IP-65 and MIL-STD 810 ratings
- Drop-tested up to four feet
- Temperature-tested from -20°F to 145°F
Processor
- Up to 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor
Graphics
- Integrated Iris® Xe® graphics on i5 and i7 configurations
Memory
- Up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory
Storage
- Supports up to a 2TB NVMe SSD
Display
- 10.1-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display
- 16:10 aspect ratio
- 1000 nits brightness for outdoor visibility
- Glove-touch capability
Connectivity
- Wi-Fi 6E
- Dual broadband support
- GPS
- 5G support
- 5G Private Network support
Battery
- Dual hot-swappable battery option
- 36Whr internal battery (alternative to hot-swappable option)
Security Features
- TPM 2.0 ControlVault for hardware-based encryption
- Infrared camera for facial recognition (Windows Hello)
- Touch fingerprint reader
- Camera privacy shutters
- Contacted or contactless smartcard reader
Ports and Accessories
- Configurable ports for barcode scanner, RJ-45, universal audio jack, or USB-A
- Purpose-built accessories, including a rigid handle, passive stylus, detachable keyboard, and rotating hand strap
- IP-65-rated detachable RGB backlit keyboard
- 360-degree rotating hand strap
Operating System
- Windows 11 (required for Wi-Fi 6E)
Availability
- Global availability (release date not specified)
- Pricing to be announced closer to shipping
Additional Features
- Real-time data viewing
- Designed for a range of industries
- Two hardware buttons that can be programmed
Support
- Enterprise services, including next business day on-site support
- Predictive ProSupport tools
According to Dell, its ProSupport tools can be used to deploy, manage, and secure fleets of tablets across companies at scale. It also said that by shopping with Dell, you get can get everything for your commercial needs including PCs, workstations, rugged devices, monitors, servers, and services.
The Dell Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet will be released later this year with pricing announced closer to launch date.
Source: Dell
