Microsoft Edge Dev 111.0.1633.0 is out with bugfixes and new features for Android

Those testing preview versions of Microsoft's browser can download a new update in the Dev Channel. Version 111.0.1633.0 is now available for download with one new feature on Android and the standard list of various improvements and fixes. If you have Microsoft Edge Dev on your Android smartphone, such as the Surface Duo, you can now long-press the new tab page to enter the wallpaper center. Here is the rest of the changelog.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 111.0.1633.0?

New features:

Android: Long press on New Tab Page now can enter the Wallpaper center.

Reliability improvements:

Fixed browser crash related to the Search sidebar.

Fixed browser crash related to Search in the Mini menu.

Fixed browser crash on an older version of Windows 10 when trying to use a camera.

Fixed browser crash when moving a tab into a separate window.

Fixed browser crash when dragging a tab out of a Group Tab. Android: Fixed browser crash related to Read Aloud. WebView2: Fixed crashing issue related to Sandbox.

Other changes:

Fixed links from PWA so they no longer open in Workspace.

Fixed can’t add current page in Sidebar in certain scenarios.

Fixed duplicated MSA sign-in issue.

Fixed can’t print on printers with names containing Japanese strings.

Fixed Quit App on the context menu for Discover and Search Sidebar not working. macOS: Fixed Default workspace for external links setting that caused external links to open in a window that was not the last active window. iOS: Fixed zooming issue on PDFs.

Fixed duplicated quick links.

Fixed the Restore prompt showing up when there was no crash.

Fixed multi-page PDF showing a different page of the PDF when switching from portrait to landscape and vice versa. Android: Fixed duplicated quick links. Xbox: Fixed video corruption playback issue. WebView2: We disabled preconnect to search to stop the SSL connection when opening about:blank page. (#2978)

Fixed the open file dialog box not opening. (#3075)

Fixed re-installation fails if WebView2 is running (#3137) Enterprise: Fixed top sites data not clearing after changing identity on iOS.

Microsoft Edge Dev is available for download on Windows, macOS, and Linux. Android users can get the browser from the Google Play Store. As for iOS, you need an invitation from Microsoft to start testing Edge Dev. Unfortunately, the program is full, so new users cannot sign up.

According to the official release schedule, Microsoft plans to ship Edge 111 to the general public on the week of March 9, 2023, after arriving in the Beta Channel on the week of February 14, 2023.