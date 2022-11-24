Elon Musk congratulates his team for fewer hate speech impressions on Twitter

Elon Musk and his endless Twitter endeavors never seem to run out. The billionaire tweeted today about a decline in hate speech impressions ever since he took over the company.

According to Musk, hate speech impressions on Twitter decreased by a third compared to the initial spike earlier this month. The increase occurred, especially after Musk took over Twitter. It involved an increase in tweets with racial slurs and offensive content.

Hate speech impressions down by 1/3 from pre-spike levels. Congrats to Twitter team! pic.twitter.com/5BWaQoIlip — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

In a report by the Independent, Musk is prioritizing lesser hate speech on the platform following a “freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach” policy. Under this, Musk claims that he will give people the freedom to post on Twitter, however, if the tweets contain hate speech or harmful content, fewer people will get to see it, which essentially means lesser impressions on the tweet. The Twitter owner also stated that there were 1,500 accounts responsible for the initial spike and that the hate speech impressions were lowered by reducing the post's reach.

Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged.



In fact, we have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline *below* our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

Looking closely into the rise of hate speech on Twitter, an analysis by the Center for Countering Digital Hate showed that at the beginning of November there was a sharp increase in offensive content and racial slurs on Twitter. Musk, on the other hand, argued that hate speech had declined below prior norms, contrary to what the media reported.

Via: Independent